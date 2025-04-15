Fantasy Baseball: Hunter Greene Emerging As Cy Young Candidate
When following and competing in the high-stakes drafts late in March, there wasn’t as much fight for Hunter Greene as I expected. I know he missed time late last season with a right elbow issue, but not many pitchers have the tools to post a sub 3.00 ERA and with elite strikeouts, which he accomplished in 2024 (2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts over 150.1 innings).
Greene didn’t jump off the page in spring training (13 runs, 22 hits, four home runs, seven walks, and 29 strikeouts over 21.0 innings), but there were no negative injury reports. Over 115.2 innings last year before his mid-August elbow issue, he posted a 2.41 ERA, 0.951 WHIP, .169 BAA, and 126 strikeouts.
To give you a feel for how I viewed Greene, here are my fantasy outlooks on him in 2024 and 2025.
Hunter Greene 2024 Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
Two seasons into his major league career, Green went 9-20 with a 4.62 ERA, 1.309 WHIP, and 316 strikeouts over 237.2 innings. His walk rate (3.9) and HR/9 rate (1.5) crush his ceiling, and he lacks a second pitch to get right-handed batters out (four-seamer – .218 vs. lefties). His ADP (143) in the NFBC is about two rounds lower than last season. Over his 46 starts with the Reds, Green allowed two runs or fewer in 24 matchups and more than three runs in 15 contests. Let’s call three runs allowed a draw (seven times). Greene’s good can be great, and his bad has a disastrous side. Place your bets, as this arm could go in several directions – ace, deuce, or Pai Gow. I’ll let him beat me this year, as I need another signal besides strikeouts to show he’s a rising star.
Hunter Greene 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
If Greene didn’t have the injured elbow blemish on his 2024 resume, he would be the smash arm to chase this draft season. His best two pitches are elite and will be even better with improved command. Adding a split-finger pitch offers difference-maker upside when ahead in the count and more development time. In spring training, I expect Greene to be a big mover up draft boards. I can’t dismiss that his power and high-volume slider lead to a second TJ surgery down the road. A swing-for-the-fences type pitcher in contests with an overall prize.
Greene’s right arm has transformed impressively over his first four starts in 2025. He has yet to allow more than one walk in a game, and 73.7% of his pitches have crossed home plate (64.3% in 2024). Over his 27.2 innings, Greene has a 0.98 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts while not allowing a run over his previous two starts (15.2 innings).
He continues to bring a triple-digit fastball (99.5 mph) on many of his pitches. Greene has 17 strikeouts with his four-seamer and 13 Ks with his slider.
Based on the start of his year, Greene is on a difference-maker path, and his price point was more than fair this draft season. If his split-finger pitch has further development and if he makes 30 starts, the fantasy market will be witnessing an all-time great season.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball: Shane Baz Flashing Ace-Level Upside In Dynasty Leagues
Fantasy Baseball: Buy, Sell, Or Hold Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck
Should Fantasy Baseball Managers Drop Chicago Cubs Infielder Matt Shaw