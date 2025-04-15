Fantasy Baseball: Hunter Greene Emerging As Cy Young Candidate

Hunter Greene's slider has been one of the most dominant pitches in baseball:



🔴 Thrown 112 times, batters are 0-for-29 against it

🔴 Only MLB pitcher in 2025 to throw a pitch 100+ times with 0 hits allowed

🔴 13 strikeouts

🔴 54.1 Whiff% pic.twitter.com/2kLqZnxIJD