Endy Rodriguez, Dylan Crews Among Rise in Week 6 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Report

After the first month of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, I have three teams off to a good start. I’m in first place in my AL-only and NL-Only leagues in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, with the top prize in each league being $9,000. In addition, I’m helping manage a $10,000 mixed 15-team auction team that sits in third place heading into Friday. These types of leagues require paying close attention to minor league box scores.

Here are some updates on players having success in the minors that may turn into fantasy baseball assets over the next few weeks:

Catchers

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Over his last 11 games, Rodriguez went 13-for-37 with eight runs and five RBIs, highlighted by a 4-for-4 game on Thursday. He took eight walks over this span with five strikeouts. This year, his bat has yet to flash power (.225/10/1/14 over 89 at-bats with 13 walks and 21 strikeouts). Rodriguez has a winning approach, but he needs more punch in his bat to help fantasy teams.

Ethan Salas, San Diego Padres

After underperforming expectations over his first three years in the minors (.221 with 83 runs, 13 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 17 steals over 698 at-bats). He opened his AA season with an uptick in play (18-for-60 with eight runs, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and four stolen bases), suggesting a further push up the Padres’ prospect list. San Diego signed him at age 17 for $5.6 million due to his expected elite defense and developing bat.

First Basemen

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge against Team USA during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants

The Giants could be calling up Eldridge after a hot streak over his last five games (10-for-19 with eight runs, three home runs, and nine RBIs) while taking three walks with three strikeouts. His strikeout rate (29.5%) remains an issue, which was also a problem in 2025 (29.3%).

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Condon has lost momentum over his last six starts, leading to only two hits over 21 at-bats with one run and one RBI. He took five walks with seven strikeouts over this span. His mini-slump has lowered his batting average to .268 with 17 runs, four home runs, 14 home runs, and three steals over 82 at-bats.

Andrew Vaughn, Milwaukee Brewers

After missing a month with a hamate bone injury, Vaughn returned to game action on Thursday at AAA. He went 1-for-3 with no production. Based on his progress, the Brewers should have him back in the starting lineup over the next 10 days.

Second Basemen

Aaron Schunk, Atlanta Braves

After success over three seasons at AAA (.291/164/31/179/26 over 1,058 at-bats), Schunk has upped his play at the same level this year. He has 35 hits over his first 104 at-bats at AAA with 13 runs, five home runs, 20 RBIs, and three steals. His bat has been on the rise over his last seven games (13-for-29 with five runs, one home run, nine RBIs, and two steals).

Marco Luciano, New York Yankees

After falling over 226 games at AAA (.227/141/37/116/116/14 over 845 at-bats) and with the Giants (.217/14/0/3/1 over 115 at-bats), the Yankees downgraded Luciano to AA this year. He has 23 hits over his first 77 at-bats with 20 runs, seven home runs, 13 RBIs, and two stolen bases. Over his last three games, Luciano went 5-for-10 with three runs, three home runs, and five RBIs, inviting a promotion to AAA.

Third Basemen

Chicago Cubs third baseman Pedro Ramirez against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pedro Ramirez, Chicago Cubs

In his fifth season in the minors, Ramirez is making his case for a major league promotion. He’s hitting .308 over his first 107 at-bats with 25 runs, eight home runs, 31 RBIs, and 10 steals. His approach (13 walks and 22 strikeouts) is favorable. Over his previous two years at High A and AA, Ramirez lacked power (.282/126/12/121/42 over 1,075 at-bats).

Sean Keyes, Toronto Blue Jays

Heading into Thursday, Keyes is riding a 10-game hitting streak at AA (13-for-34 with 11 runs, five home runs, and eight RBIs). This year, he’s hitting .351 over his 74 at-bats with 25 runs, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and one steal. His bat underperformed in 2025 at High A (.217/67/10/72/8 over 424 at-bats).

Shortstops

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (9) throws the ball first base for the out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Ha-Seong Kim, Atlanta Braves

The Braves shipped Kim out to AA on Thursday, resulting in one hit over two at-bats with a steal. His miss time this year came from a torn tendon on his right middle finger. He may need a couple of weeks of rehab at-bats before returning to Atlanta’s starting lineup.

Franklin Arias, Boston Red Sox

Over his last nine games at AA, Arias went 11-for-37 with six runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal. His bat has been on point all year in the minors (.373 over 67 at-bats with 14 runs, seven home runs, 18 RBIs, and two stolen bases).

Outfielders

Washington Nationals center fielder Dylan Crews (3) rounds past third base against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

The return of Crews to the majors has taken much longer than expected, and his bat hasn’t been talking at AAA. He only has three hits over his last 27 at-bats with two runs, one RBI, and one steal while taking three walks and striking out seven times. Over 25 games, Crews is only hitting .234 over 94 at-bats with 16 runs, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and five stolen bases. His walk rate (12.6) remains favorable, while striking out too many times (26.1%).

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

Over his last nine games at AA, De Paula has 10 hits over 31 at-bats with eight runs, one home run, seven RBIs, and five stolen bases while taking 11 walks and whiffing five times. He’s hitting .325 on the year over 80 at-bats with 17 runs, two home runs, 16 RBIs, and nine steals.

James Tibbs, Los Angeles Dodgers

The beat of Tibbs’ bat remains in rhythm at AAA. He has a four-game hitting streak (8-for-14 with five runs, one home run, two RBIs, and one steal). Over 29 games this year, Tibbs is hitting .321 over 112 at-bats with 30 runs, 11 home runs, 24 RBIs, and one stolen base. His strikeout rate (28.9%) remains a liability.

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds

Marte saw his 11-game hitting streak end on Thursday (21-for-45 with 11 runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and seven steals) when he went 0-for-4 with a run and one RBI. Despite his success, the Reds refuse to call him up.

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