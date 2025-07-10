MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Arizona Diamondbacks Deal Eugenio Suárez to Mariners
Third baseman Eugenio Suárez could be one of the more coveted position players at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Guys in high demand often land in New York or Los Angeles in the MLB.
But the veteran third baseman going to a "smaller" market is very much in play. On July 2, I mocked the veteran third baseman to the Detroit Tigers.
The Seattle Mariners are very much a possibility as well.
On July 10, ESPN's Jeff Passan proposed the potential of the Mariners upgrading both corner infield spots with Suárez and teammate Josh Naylor.
"Though the Mariners are managing with Donovan Solano and Luke Raley at first base, upgrading to Naylor would transform Seattle's lineup for the better. Whether it's slotting him behind J.P. Crawford to ensure Cal Raleigh comes to the plate with more baserunners, or sticking him in between Raleigh and Randy Arozarena to do the cleaning up himself, Naylor is a high-average, low-strikeout slugger whose quality at-bats would help transform a solid Seattle lineup into something more," wrote Passan.
"Pairing him with Eugenio Suárez would plug both of Seattle's holes, and certainly the Mariners have the prospect capital to pull off the double. Considering the state of their pitching -- a tremendous rotation and a Gabe Speier-Matt Brash-Andrés Muñoz endgame -- the Mariners need only a depth reliever to feel comfortable. Upgrading the lineup is the distinct priority over the next three weeks, and executives expect Seattle to act aggressively."
Let's explore the possibility of Seattle executing another blockbuster deal with the Diamondbacks at the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
Arizona Diamondbacks-Seattle Mariners Mock Trade
Arizona Diamondbacks receive Mariners No. 9 prospect and right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, No. 13 Mariners prospect and right-handed pitcher Michael Morales and No. 14 Mariners prospect and left-hander Brandyn Garcia.
Seattle Mariners receive third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor.
Suárez and Naylor are both rental players at this year's trade deadline. Therefore, the question is how desperate will teams be to add a corner infielder for just a couple months.
As Passan explained, the Mariners are pretty set in the rotation at the MLB level, which means two things. First, Seattle will be targeting position players. But secondly, the team could trade prospect pitchers to acquire those hitters.
Seattle has focused on adding hitters to its farm system, so according to MLB.com, the organization's top seven prospects are all position players.
The Mariners' No. 8 prospect is switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cigntje. Given the extremely rarity of switch pitchers, it's probably unlikely Seattle gives up Cigntje for a rental player.
But the team's next three pitching prospects -- Sloan, Morales and Garcia -- are probably fair game.
Suárez is hitting .251 with an .883 OPS this season. Through 91 games, he already has 29 homers, which is one shy of his 2024 mark in the category. Suárez hasn't hit more than 31 home runs since 2019, but he will surely surpass that total this season.
Seattle is a tougher place to hit home runs than Arizona. But it's hard to argue Suárez is going to see a big dip in production given what Cal Raleigh has done in Seattle this season.
Suárez in the same lineup with Ralaigh will only make each hitter more of a fantasy threat.
The veteran third baseman landing in Seattle won't receive as many national headlines as a trade to New York would, but it's arguably the most impactful place Suárez could land.
It could be pretty great for fantasy managers as well.