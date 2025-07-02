MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Arizona Diamondbacks Deal Eugenio Suárez to Detroit Tigers
Veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez has played for four MLB teams in his 12-year career. He could be on the move again from the Arizona Diamondbacks before the league's trade deadline at the end of July.
But in an ironic twist of fate, two of Suárez's former teams appear to be the most logical trade destinations for the third baseman, who turns 34 on July 18.
"There are several contenders in need of an upgrade at third base, including the Cubs and Reds, but the Tigers and Mariners might have the edge in prospect depth to make the deal," wrote ESPN's David Schoenfield on July 2.
Suárez spent one season with the Tigers before the team traded him to the Cincinnati Reds with a minor league pitcher for 2014 All-Star starter Alfredo Simón. Suárez became an All-Star for the Reds four years later.
The third baseman has been traded two more times. Both moves involved the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners acquired Suárez in March 2022 but then dealt him to the Diamondbacks after two seasons in November 2023.
Could the Mariners rectify their mistake of trading away Suárez by bringing him back this July? Maybe. But not in our mock trade.
Let's explore what a Suárez deal to the Tigers could look like.
Arizona Diamondbacks-Detroit Tigers Mock Trade
Arizona Diamondbacks receive No. 6 Tigers prospect and infielder Hao-Yu Lee and No. 10 Tigers prospect and right-handed pitcher Troy Melton.
Detroit Tigers receive third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
If there's a bidding war for Suárez, then Detroit's compensation for the veteran third baseman could be much higher. In addition to the Tigers, Mariners, Cubs and Reds, the New York Yankees could be in the Suárez sweepstakes.
On Tuesday, I mocked veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Yankees through a trade.
But in this proposed mock, the Tigers don't give up a top five prospect in their organization because Suárez is a rental player. The top prospects in Detroit's farm system are at the Single A level anyway. With Lee and Melton, the Diamondbacks receive Triple-A prospects. They don't have as much upside, but they will be ready to contribute at the MLB level much sooner.
With Suárez, the Tigers land arguably the perfect rental bat for their lineup to finish the 2025 season.
"The Tigers will likely make multiple moves -- no doubt, adding a bullpen arm at a minimum -- and while the lineup has shown surprising depth, adding Suarez to hit between lefties Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene feels like the perfect fit while allowing Zach McKinstry to return to his utility role. Suarez would also hedge against some of the possible regression from the likes of McKinstry,Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson, who have performed much better than last season," wrote Schoenfield.
If traded to Detroit, Suárez would play his home games for the rest of 2025 at a much more pitcher-friendly park than what he's had at home in Arizona. Pitcher-friendly Comerica Park, though, hasn't stopped the Tigers from being second in the American League in runs scored this season. Suárez would take the lineup to yet another level.
Arizona has scored more runs than Detroit this season. So, it's worth wondering if the Diamondbacks are actually a better place for Suárez's fantasy value.
But consider the third baseman is a big reason why Arizona is among the leaders in runs scored. Detroit is second in the AL in runs without Suárez.
The third baseman slotted in the No. 4 hole of Detroit's lineup between two left-handed hitters is a match made in heaven -- for the Tigers and fantasy managers.
Suárez has managed to cut down on his strikeouts and increase his power this season. His slugging percentage is nearly 100 points higher than what it was last year. Likewise, his on-base percentage is slightly up, and his OPS has jumped to .888.
The third baseman could see more good pitches to hit in Detroit, which may result in even more production.
Suárez is slashing .254/.324/.564 with 26 home runs, 69 RBI and 51 runs in 340 plate appearances this season. He should reach 40 homers for the second time in his career, and if his current pace continues, Suárez pushing for a new career high of 50 bombs is a possibility.