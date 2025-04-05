Fantasy Baseball: Aaron Judge Continues His Historic Year With Sixth Homer
Aaron Judge continued his torrid start to the MLB season, launching his sixth home run in just his seventh game of the season in Friday night’s 9-4 win over the Pirates.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Pinstripes captain launched a Tom Mayza offering over the right-center field wall for his sixth homer of the season.
The opposite-field blast gives Judge the most home runs (6) and RBIs (17) in MLB history through the first seven games of a season.
The slugger’s insane start to the 2025 season has already led to him becoming the prohibitive favorite (-125) in the Home Run Futures’ market at FanDuel.
2024’s American League MVP, who led the majors in home runs (58) and RBI (144), is off to a start that has fantasy baseball owners elated. Judge was a consensus top-five pick in almost every fantasy draft format, regarded as the No. 1 outfielder while competing with Shohei Ohtani as the most coveted hitter in all of fantasy baseball.
Despite losing the protection of Juan Soto as lineup protection, Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe have a combined eight homers and 17 RBIs, allowing Judge to not miss a beat in 2025.
Judge currently leads all MLB players in home runs (6) and RBIs (17) while batting a blazing .379 from the plate. In addition to his power, the six-time All-Star is supplying speed on the base paths as well, with three stolen bases in his first seven games after only swiping 13 bags over his last two seasons.
Is there anything the best hitter in the American League can’t do? Hint: The answer is no.
