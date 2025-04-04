Fantasy Baseball Prospect Report: Bubba Chandler
Bubba Chandler made his 2025 minor league debut with electric velocity but erratic command, flashing both promise and rawness. With the Pirates potentially needing rotation help soon, Chandler is a name to monitor closely in deeper fantasy formats.
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates gave Chandler his first minor-league start on Thursday, leading to no runs, one hit, three walks, and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings. He battled his command (46.2% strike rate) while offering an upper 90s fastball. His right arm didn’t look major-league-ready in his three spring training appearances (five runs, seven baserunners, and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings).
During the 2024 campaign, Chandler delivered an impressive 119.2 innings of work, compiling a stellar 3.08 ERA with underlying metrics that reinforced the legitimacy of his performance. Demonstrating elite swing-and-miss potential, he fanned more than 30% of opposing hitters while limiting free passes to a modest 8.6% clip. Perhaps the most significant stride in his development was his refined command, evidenced by a 65% strike rate and improved ability to both induce whiffs and freeze hitters with precision placement. This enhanced strike efficiency highlights a maturing pitcher with the tools to thrive at higher levels.
With Thomas Harrington getting bombed in his first start with Pittsburgh (six runs, 11 base runners, and one home run over four innings with two strikeouts), Chandler is the likely replacement if Harrington's arm doesn’t progress. For now, Chandler falls in the watch column with a lot to prove with his ability to throw strikes against advanced batters.
