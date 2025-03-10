Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Power & Speed
These five sleeper and breakout candidates in the outfield heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season have the perfect blend of power and speed that could help you dominate your competition.
Sleeper: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
The starting centerfield job for Chicago will be in the hands of Crow-Armstrong in 2025. His batting average should have a natural progression upward with more experience. The improvement in his approach with the Cubs was surprising, considering his previous results in the minors.
His starting point this year is 15+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases, but Chicago will hit low in their batting order until his bat talks his way to a better position. Crow-Armstrong is off to a hot start in spring training (3/10/2025), 13-for-25 with nine runs, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and two steals with no walks and seven strikeouts.
