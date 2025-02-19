Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Pete Crow-Armstrong Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Chicago Cubs Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong
With about two-thirds of a major league season experience on his resume, Pete Crow-Armstrong flashed an intriguing home run/speed skill set. His glove plays well, giving him an excellent chance of offering winning fantasy stats in 2025.

2025 Pete Crow-Armstrong Hitting Stats Profile
The Mets drafted Crow-Armstrong with the 19th overall pick selection in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over four seasons in the minors, he hit .296 with 215 runs, 41 home runs, 161 RBIs, and 81 steals over 995 at-bats.

Over the past two seasons, Crow-Armstrong gained 250 at-bats of experience at AAA (.264/52/11/36/20). His strikeout rate (28.7) showed weakness at this level of the minors while posting a slightly below-par walk rate (7.6).

He failed to get a hit over 14 at-bats with the Cubs in 2023. An injury to Cody Bellinger led to Crow-Armstrong coming to the majors quicker than expected last season. His bat was overmatched over his first 196 at-bats (.194/14/3/20), but he went 20-for-20 in stolen bases attempts. Over the final two months, he looked more comfortable at the plate (.284 over 176 at-bats with 32 runs, seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and seven stolen bases). He lowered his strikeout rate to 22.3% (23.9 on the year).

His contact batting average (.321) showed more potential in the minors (.405). Crow-Armstrong had a fly-ball swing path (42.5%), with weakness in his HR/FB rate (9.0) compared to his previous results. His exit velocity (88.9) and hard-hit rate (36.8) were below average.

Fantasy Outlook: The starting centerfield job for Chicago will be in the hands of Crow-Armstrong in 2025. His batting average should have a natural progression upward with more experience. The improvement in his approach with the Cubs was surprising, considering his previous results in the minors. His starting point this year is 15+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases, but Chicago will hit low in their batting order until his bat talks his way to a better position.

