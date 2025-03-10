Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Power & Speed
These five sleeper and breakout candidates in the outfield heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season have the perfect blend of power and speed that could help you dominate your competition.
4 of 6
Breakout: Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
The change in ballparks in Tampa this year should be a positive for Lowe’s power, and he has an elite success rate stealing bases in the majors (93.8%) and over his last two seasons in the minors (96.2%), which invites a much better season in 2025. His contact batting average (.370) has been an area of strength in his time with the Rays (.380) and in the minors (.394), offsetting some of his batting average risk.
With a 20/30 season on his major league resume, Lowe has the potential to be an excellent value this season. His first step to securing 550+ bats is solving left-handed pitching. He's been quiet this spring (4-for-20 with three runs and one RBI), which will keep fewer eyes ball off him in drafts.
Published |Modified