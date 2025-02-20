2025 Fantasy Baseball: Josh Lowe Profile, Preview, Predictions
In one easy baseball season, Josh Lowe went from a breakout value hitter to a bust. The Tampa Bay Rays will play in a favorable home ballpark for lefties in 2025, giving him a higher ceiling in power.
OF – Josh Lowe, TB (ADP – 165.6)
Lowe made the Rays out of spring training in 2023, making him an excellent value in the fantasy market (FPGscore – 3.74 ~ 29th best hitter) based on his free ADP (412). His bat flashed over his first 106 at-bats (22 runs, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, and six steals). He only hit four home runs over his next 189 at-bats, with 20 runs, 27 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases while posting a low batting average (.243). Lowe played well over his final 171 at-bats (.328/29/7/28/10).
An oblique injury late in February last year led to no playing time in spring training while starting the regular season on the injured list. Lowe returned to the Rays starting lineup on May 6th. After his first 14 games (.240/5/2/3 over 50 at-bats), he suffered another oblique issue. Other than 25 steals over his final 303 at-bats, his bat didn’t fire over the final four months (.241/32/8/31 over 303 at-bats). Lowe only had 108 at-bats over the past two seasons against left-handed pitching (.231/12/2/13).
Lowe finished with a higher exit velocity (90.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (46.1) than in 2023 (89.1/39.1). His fly-ball rate (41.8) was a career-high, but he posted a lower HR/FB rate (10.3). He had a severe spike in his strikeout rate (31.8 – 24.8% in 2023) with an improved walk rate (8.3).
Fantasy Outlook: The change in ballparks in Tampa this year should be a positive for Lowe’s power, and he has an elite success rate stealing bases in the majors (93.8%) and over his last two seasons in the minors (96.2%), which invites a much better season in 2025. His contact batting average (.370) has been an area of strength in his time with the Rays (.380) and in the minors (.394), offsetting some of his batting average risk. With a 20/30 season on his major league resume, Lowe has the potential to be an excellent value this season. His first step to securing 550+ bats is solving left-handed pitching.
