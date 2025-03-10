Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Power & Speed
These five sleeper and breakout candidates in the outfield heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season have the perfect blend of power and speed that could help you dominate your competition.
Comeback Player: Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
With 237 games missed over the past seasons, it’s put up or shut up time for Robert. He’ll be a free agent next season, giving him plenty of motivation to get paid. His minor league resume suggested a 30/30 player with a much better strikeout rate. He can’t reach those lofty goals without making more contact and staying healthy.
You can’t hit a fantasy home run without swinging the bat, but sometimes a ground-rule double is all you need to stay in the winning lane. Robert is a value based on potential, but he hasn’t been in form since 2021. I’m sure the White Sox will trade him at some point this season. Robert is off to a fast start in spring training (3/10/25 - 7-for-19 with three runs, two home runs, and four RBIs).
