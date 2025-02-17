Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Luis Robert Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Chicago White Sox Luis Robert / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Luis Robert came to the majors with the stud impact tag, but he's consistently underperformed expectations while missing too many games. At age 27, Robert is getting closer to free agency (team options in 2026 and 2027).

Apparently, Robert isn’t the rising stud the fantasy market expected after his elite half-season in 2021 (.338/42/13/43/6). His strikeout rate skyrocketed upward in 2023 (28.9) and 2024 (33.2) after beating the league average over 697 plate appearances in 2021 and 2022 (19.8). He set a new high with his walk rate (6.6) last season.

When looking at his stats over the past five seasons, I feel like I’m watching a Roomba vacuum cleaner bounce off the walls. His power (38 home runs) emerged in 2023, but Robert struggled with runners on base (RBI rate – 13). He ranked 19th in FPGscore (4.76) that season with positive scores in all five categories.

In 2024, Robert landed on the injured list in early April with a right hip flexor strain. He flashed power in June (.202/15/7/10/2 over 89 at-bats) and speed in July (.244/8/3/11/12 over 90 at-bats) while fading into the abyss over his final 186 at-bats (.226 with 21 runs, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and five steals). His bat delivered empty stats vs. left-handed pitching (.194/14/1/5/4 over 93 at-bats).

His exit velocity (90.1) ranked 77th while finishing higher than his two previous seasons. Robert had a fade in his hard-hit rate (40.6) over the past three seasons.

Fantasy Outlook: With 237 games missed over the past seasons, it’s put up or shut up time for Robert. He’ll be a free agent next season, giving him plenty of motivation to get paid. His minor league resume suggested a 30/30 player with a much better strikeout rate. He can’t reach those lofty goals without making more contact and staying healthy. You can’t hit a fantasy home run without swinging the ball, but sometimes a ground-rule double is all you need to stay in the winning lane. Robert is a value based on potential, but he hasn’t been in form since 2021. I’m sure the White Sox will trade him at some point this season.

