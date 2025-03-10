Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Home Run Upside
These five fantasy baseball sleeper and breakout candidates at the outfield position may help you gain an edge in the home run department.
Deep Sleeper, Luke Raley, Seattle Mariners
Raley set career highs in almost every category in back-to-back seasons. He’s settled into a 20/10 player despite weakness in his playing time (761 combined at-bats over the past two seasons). In 2024, the Mariners gave him 74 at-bats against left-handed pitching, leading to a .189 batting average with eight runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one steal. This opportunity was almost double from 2023 (.268/5/2/2 over 41 at-bats).
I view Raley as a short-term injury cover while being drafted primarily in deep formats. Possibly a manageable player – at home vs. right-handed pitching based on his play in 2024. He qualifies at 1B and OF, giving drafters flexibility by rostering him.
