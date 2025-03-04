2025 Fantasy Baseball: Luke Raley Profile, Preview, Predictions
On an at-bats basis, Luke Raley is a very productive player. Unfortunately, he's never had more than 405 at-bats in a season with the Mariners.
OF – Luke Raley, SEA (ADP – 300.0)
Raley set career highs in almost every category in back-to-back seasons. He’s settled into a 20/10 player despite weakness in his playing time (761 combined at-bats over the past two seasons). In 2024, the Mariners gave him 74 at-bats against left-handed pitching, leading to a .189 batting average with eight runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one steal. This opportunity was almost double from 2023 (.268/5/2/2 over 41 at-bats).
Last April, Raley delivered seven home runs with nine runs and 15 RBIs while posting weakness in batting average (.226). He had fewer than 70 at-bats each month. His best overall stats came in June (.349/19/3/10/2 over 66 at-bats). The Mariners gave him fewer at-bats (146) after the All-Star break (.219 over 11 runs, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and five stolen bases), making him a challenging player to time. Raley was a better player at home (.264/34//15/42/9 over 201 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (29.7) remains a weakness, but it was a career-best. He posted a new top with his HR/FB rate (22.7) while hitting fewer fly-balls (37.2%). Raley finished with a slide in his exit velocity (90.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (41.8). His walk rate (5.9) is trending in the wrong direction.
Fantasy Outlook: I view Raley as a short-term injury cover while being drafted primarily in deep formats. Possibly a manageable player – at home vs. right-handed pitching based on his play in 2024. He qualifies at 1B and OF, giving drafters flexibility by rostering him.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Outfielders|Outfielders 6-10|Outfielders 11-15 |Outfielders 16-20 |Outfielders 21-25|Outfielders 26-30|Outfielders 31-35|Outfielders 36-40|Outfielders 41-45|Outfielders 46-50|Outfielders 51-55|Outfielders 56-60|Outfielders 61-65|Outfielders 66-70|Outfielders 71-75