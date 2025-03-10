Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Home Run Upside
These five fantasy baseball sleeper and breakout candidates at the outfield position may help you gain an edge in the home run department.
Sleeper: Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles should give him plenty of at-bats this year, and Adell did show growth as a player last year. His ability to hit home runs and steal bases helps his floor. Before last season (.301 CTBA), he had a much higher contact batting average (.343) with the Angels, suggesting a push closer to a .250 batting average if he can shave off a few more strikeouts. Adell turns 26 in early April, putting him on a path for a 75/25/70/15 season with 500+ at-bats. He falls into the dirty power category.
