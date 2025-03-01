2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jo Adell Profile, Preview, Predictions
Joe Adell still has work to do with his approach, but the Angels have no choice but to play him almost every day in 2025. His power is ready with some help in speed, but he must lower his strikeout rate to reach a more impactful ceiling.
OF – Jo Adell, LAA (ADP – 278.7)
Over his six seasons in the minors, Adell hit .286 with 334 runs, 95 home runs, 302 RBIs, and 50 stolen bases over 1,648 at-bats. His walk rate (8.5) pushed above the league average, with risk in his strikeout rate (26.8). The Angels drafted him 10th overall in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Adell hit .272 at AAA with 176 runs, 60 home runs, 167 RBIs, and 21 steals over 865 at-bats from 2019 to 2023, but he struck out 29.1% of the time. The Angels gave him playing time in the majors from 2020 to 2023, leading to disappointing results (.214/55/18/66/7 over 580 at-bats) with a high strikeout rate (35.4).
Last season, Adell made the opening-day roster for Los Angeles while giving fantasy drafters hope that his bat would be more helpful. By the end of May, he scored 24 runs, hit 11 home runs, drove in 27 baserunners, and stole eight bags over 147 at-bats, showcasing his potential. Unfortunately, his weakness in contact led to a 28.8% strikeout rate and a regressing batting average (.211). Adell hit .205 for the remainder of the season with 30 runs, nine home runs, 35 RBIs, and seven stolen bases over 258 at-bats. His year ended in early September due to an oblique injury.
He hit .195 against right-handed pitching with 38 runs, 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 12 steals over 307 at-bats while striking out 105 times (30.3%). For the year, his strikeout rate (27.9) did improve with his best walk rate (7.8) in his time with the Angels. Adell had a fly-ball swing path (46.1% - 39.4 in 2023) with improvement in his exit velocity (89.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (44.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Los Angeles should give him plenty of at-bats this year, and Adell did show growth as a player last year. His ability to hit home runs and steal bases helps his floor. Before last season (.301 CTBA), he had a much higher contact batting average (.343) with the Angels, suggesting a push closer to a .250 batting average if he can shave off a few more strikeouts. Adell turns 26 in early April, putting him on a path for a 75/25/70/15 season with 500+ at-bats. He falls into the dirty power category.
