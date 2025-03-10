Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Home Run Upside
These five fantasy baseball sleeper and breakout candidates at the outfield position may help you gain an edge in the home run department.
Breakout: Nolan Jones, Colorado Rockies
The struggles of Jones last year were clearly injury-related. His down season invites a much better buying opportunity in 2025. I expect a rebound in his swing path, setting the stage for an 80/25/75/10 season at a minimum if Jones stays on the field for 500 at-bats. I see a buying opportunity, but he’ll rise up draft boards once his bat shows life in spring training. Possible 2025 version of Brent Rooker.
