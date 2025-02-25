2025 Fantasy Baseball: Nolan Jones Profile, Preview, Predictions
After a great run over 367 at-bats in the majors in 2023, fantasy drafters fought for Nolan Jones last draft season. One year later, they've written him off, putting him in the bounce back category in 2025.
OF – Nolan Jones, COL (ADP – 259.3)
In his first season with the Rockies, Jones was a much better player at AAA (.356/38/12/42/5 over 149 at-bats). His walk rate (17.6) was elite and aligned with his minor league career (16.3). Colorado called him up in late May. His production was relatively quiet over his first 165 at-bats (.273 with 22 runs, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, and seven steals). Jones helped fantasy teams climb up the standings over the final two months (.317/38/11/40/13 over 202 at-bats).
Between AAA and the majors in 2023, Jones hit .314 with 98 runs, 32 home runs, 104 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases over 516 at-bats. He walked 86 times and had 169 strikeouts. His contact batting average (.467) was electric but not repeatable (.408 in the minors and .379 at AAA before 2023). His average hit rate (1.826) with the Rockies was higher than his time at AAA (1.757) in 2021 and 2022, with each outcome supporting 30+ home runs with 550 at-bats.
Jones ended up being a bust last season. Drafters scooped him up in the fifth to seventh rounds in 12 and 15-team leagues in the high-stakes market. After struggling in April (.170/11/1/7/2 over 94 at-bats), he landed on the injured list for six weeks with a right knee injury. Jones failed to hit his stride over his next 23 games (.246 with eight runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and one steal over 69 at-bats) before suffering a back injury, requiring another 39 days on the shelf. He limped home with no home runs over his final 93 at-bats (.269/9/0/14/2).
His exit velocity (88.2 mph) was well below 2023 (90.1), but Jones had a higher hard-hard rate (44.4 – 41.3% in 2023). He had a sharp decline in his barrel rate (5.9), HR/FB rate (6.5), and launch angle (7.8) while becoming a high-volume groundball hitter (52.4%). His fly-ball rate (27.4) was well below 2023 (37.5%).
Jones will take walks (12.1%), but his strikeout rate (30.6) remains a liability.
Fantasy Outlook: The struggles of Jones last year were clearly injury-related. His down season invites a much better buying opportunity in 2025. I expect a rebound in his swing path, setting the stage for an 80/25/75/10 season at a minimum if Jones stays on the field for 500 at-bats. I see a buying opportunity, but he’ll rise up draft boards once his bat shows life in spring training. Possible 2025 version of Brent Rooker.
