Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Home Run Upside
These five fantasy baseball sleeper and breakout candidates at the outfield position may help you gain an edge in the home run department.
Breakout: Matt Wallner, Minnesota Twins
Wallner is an event player with many down days and empty at-bats. His foundation skill set supports 35+ home runs if given 550 at-bats. In 2023, he had more success at AAA vs. lefties (.239 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs over 113 at-bats), hinting at a better opportunity in this area down the road with Minnesota.
For now, Wallner should be projected for about 450 at-bats, but his swing-and-miss approach can lead to slumps and a possible trip back to AAA. Let’s go with a better version of Joc Pederson, suggesting a .250/70/30/75 outcome in 2025.
