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A List of Long-Lasting Dynasty Team Names for the 2026 Fantasy Baseball Season

Consider using these team names in your dynasty fantasy baseball; if not, at least use them for inspiration.
Thomas Carelli|
Mar 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Opening Day ceremonies before game between Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Opening Day ceremonies before game between Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If you are reading this, chances are that you are on a creative mission to discover the best fantasy baseball team names ahead of draft day. Our team is no Pablo Picasso, but we have names that might provide a laugh for your league's laugh-making. Be sure to click here to view our player-based fantasy baseball team names. Today, we provide a list of dynasty-relevant team names.

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Team Names

Team Names

Department of WAR

Rising Barrel Rates

Federal Farm Reserve

High Return on Imanaga (Any I-Name)

Changing Upwards

Batted Ball Market

Investing in my 401 K's

Profitable Prospect'us

Aggressive Power Management

Research and Development

Squared Up Rate of W

Up and Investing

K-Rate Hikes

The Wolves of Ball Street

Triple-A Certified

The Average Dynasty

Roman Anthony's Empire

Undefeated in World WAR's

Aging like a Fine Wind Up

Well-Aged Cheese Kurtz

On the Ozunampic

He's a Keeper

Ain't Skenes Nothing Yet

Macho Man Randy Yesavage

Kentucky Friedl Chicken

Landon Don the Moon-shots

Genghis Kwan's Empire

K's Everyday Keeps the L's Away

Ball Street

The name of the game is to relate your team to long-term dominance. Government, historical references, finance, it all plays. Whatever makes you happy, go with it. Naming your team is one of the most fun parts of playing fantasy baseball, yet it means very little to your outcome.

I have many fond memories of past team names. Looking back on my past days as a fantasy football player and New York Jets fan, "Super Bowles" delivered about three "Super Bowls" until the team let go of Todd Bowles. For any Buccaneers fans out there — let the name live on.

There is a lot of right and wrong in developing your team, but no wrong with the team name. For further fantasy baseball analysis, be sure to check out our Fantasy Sports On SI MLB Page — link here.

The MLB season kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, with Opening Day. The time has come for another 7-month marathon of ups and downs, ultimately crowning new champions. Good luck!

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Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

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