Fantasy Baseball: How Does Cedric Mullins Trade to Mets Impact His Fantasy Value?
The New York Mets finished off a strong trade deadline on Thursday by acquiring centerfielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles.
The Mets traded away three pitching prospects in the deal to land the 30-year-old Mullins in Raimon Gómez, Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh. Mullins is joining a new team for the first time in his career, after spending his entire eight-year career thus far in Baltimore.
The Mets badly needed an upgrade offensively in centerfield and while Mullins is having somewhat of a down year, he's light years better offensively than Tyrone Taylor. The Mets have been using Jeff McNeil a lot in center, but now can play McNeil at second base more and maybe even DH and the corner outfield if they need him there in a pinch.
This move feels like it could be the end of Taylor's playing time in Queens. While Taylor is the superior defensive player of the three, he's been abysmal at the place, hitting just .201 with a .258 OBP with two home runs and 18 RBIs. Mullis is a strong enough defender for the Mets to be comfortable with out there and even robbed two home runs in the past week.
How does the shift from Baltimore to Queens affect Mullins in the fantasy baseball world?
Well, there is a chance that the Mets don't play him every day as they mix and match McNeil in there in CF, considering they do have Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Luisangel Acuña still as infield options at second and third base. Mullins is hitting .298 in 84 at bats though this year against lefties, which makes him a good candidate to get a bulk of the starts in center.
Mullins goes from a last place Orioles team to a first place Mets team with a more potent lineup. With Mullins joining a lineup featuring Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo, there's a decent chance he gets more pitches to hit and becomes more valuable on your fantasy roster.
Mullins can still hit for power, belting 15 homers in 91 games and driving in 49 runs, compared to McNeil's nine homers and 32 RBIs in 73 games. McNeil though also has been good against lefties, hitting .317, but just in 41 at bats.
Essentially, with Mullins going to a better team and lineup, Taylor's days feel numbered out there and Mullins and McNeil both hit lefties. It will be fascinating to see how Carlos Mendoza draws up the lineup card every night, but it feels like Mullins' power, speed and better defense make him a good candidate to get more starts than not in the Mets remaining 53 games.
The veteran lefty is also hot the past few weeks, hitting .306 in his last 15 games and .435 in his last seven. Sometimes, a change of scenery works wonders for hitters too. Mullins is worth at the very least stashing on the bench for some spot starts in your fantasy lineups.