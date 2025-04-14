Should Fantasy Baseball Managers Drop Chicago Cubs Infielder Matt Shaw?
Entering the season, Matt Shaw was a player I had high hopes for, especially considering his potential as a rookie. However, his early struggles haven’t been entirely unexpected, as many highly-touted prospects experience a steep learning curve when transitioning to the major leagues. Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs expected Shaw to need some time to find his form. Let’s take a look at his preseason writeup:
Fantasy Outlook: With only 131 at-bats of experience at AAA, Shaw may need some time to find his stride with Chicago. He has an excellent chance of making the majors out of spring training, and his foundation skill set points to a 25/30 player early in his career.
Speed at third base tends to be an advantage, highlighted by the success of Jose Ramirez in his career. Shaw has a David Wright feel while being a half-season away from hitting his stride.
Through his first 17 games and 65 plate appearances, Shaw is batting a mere .164 with a .292 on-base percentage. His nine hits include a home run and a double, while he has also tallied three RBIs, 10 walks, and 11 runs scored. He’s struck out 17 times.
Despite these underwhelming numbers, I wouldn't rush to label him a bust. As Childs mentioned, Shaw needs more experience and despite the lack of counting stats, the early-season experience will prove to be valuable later in the fantasy season. Shaw is still worthy of a roster spot, particularly in deeper leagues with more bench spots. If you’re unable to roster a hitter in such a slump, don’t feel pressured to act immediately, but keep an eye on Shaw’s progress, as he has the potential to turn things around and become a difference-maker when he’s locked in at the plate. Not to mention, his incredible defense will make it very difficult for the Cubs to take him out of the lineup, which should give him time to find his groove.
Shaw’s production will improve with time, and his respectable on-base percentage could make him a valuable contributor in certain formats. I would advise holding onto him as Shaw could evolve into a true league-winning asset. Don't panic and prepare for Shaw's redemption as he gets more comfortable at the plate.
