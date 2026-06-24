Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Fantasy Owners Could Be Without Top Stars Tonight, Including Juan Soto

We are getting into the dog days of summer, and fantasy baseball owners are grinding just like the MLB players are. A ton of our fantasy stars are dinged up and struggling to stay on the field. These are the top injured hitters that fantasy owners need to monitor for tonight's game.

OF Juan Soto, New York Mets

Soto was forced from last night's game due to a back issue. He exited after the fourth innings because his back locked up. His status for tonight's game is now up in the air. The star outfielder has been red-hot, so he will be a tough loss for fantasy owners.

If Soto does miss time, whether it be one game or beyond, MJ Melendez is the favorite to fill in for him, with Eric Wagaman also being a candidate to get more playing time with Soto sidelined. Fantasy owners will need to monitor this situation up until the Mets release their lineup for tonight's game.

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Schwarber is the league's most prolific home run hitter, and he was forced to miss last night's game due to lower-back tightness. It's not yet clear if he will be able to play in tonight's game.

In last night's game, Edmundo Sosa filled in as the DH with Schwarber sidelined. As of now, we would expect Sosa to fill in at DH again tonight, but they do have other options who they can play in their DH slot.

OF Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers

Tucker is another fantasy baseball star who was forced to miss last night's game due to lower-back issues. Unfortunately, Tucker is not expected to play tonight either, and there is a chance he misses additional time beyond tonight.

The good news is that he is not expected to land on the IL. Still, fantasy owners will be without him for at least one more game, and you need to monitor this situation because it could linger throughout the season. Alex Call is expected to get the start tonight in Tucker's absence. However, again, the Dodgers have multiple options and could go in another direction.

OF Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves

This is more of a long-term injury than the others we have listed. Acuna is currently on the IL due to a left hamstring strain. The last time he suffered this injury, he missed less than three weeks; however, he is expected to miss more time this time.

Everything we've heard out of Atlanta suggests this team is going to be extra cautious this time around. We wouldn't be surprised if we don't see Acuna again until after the All-Star break.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News