Ronald Acuna Jr. Headed To IL With Hamstring Strain, Impact On Fantasy Baseball

The Atlanta Braves have gotten out to the best start in baseball this season, posting a 45-22 record through 67 games, due in large part to the efforts of Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, and Michael Harris II. Unfortunately for the National League’s top seed, its lineup will endure a crucial shakeup for the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, the Braves placed Acuna on the Injured List due to a hamstring strain. This will mark his second stint on IL due to a lingering hamstring issue, as he previously missed two weeks last month.

Atlanta today also placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected INF Rowdy Tellez to the major league roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Jhancarlos Lara for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 10, 2026

Despite his recent absences, he’s sustained notable production during his appearances in the lineup, offering reason for optimism among fantasy baseball managers. Over 53 games, he’s racked up 49 hits, 31 runs, seven home runs and 22 RBIs, hitting at a .251 mark on the year.

Subsequently, the Braves called up veteran Rowdy Tellez, who will look to offer stability to the lineup amid Acuna’s absence. Over 49 games, he’s hitting .259 with 45 hits and eight homers.

The Braves have built a significant lead in the NL standings to this point of the season, racking up a nine-game lead over the second-seeded Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta should withstand Acuna’s absence, but it will certainly feel the loss of their biggest star.

Let’s monitor the outlook for the remainder of Atlanta’s lineup as the five-time All-Star hits IL once again:

Matt Olson, Michael Harris II Poised To Lead Braves Amid Ronald Acuna’s Absence, Potential Trade Targets To Fill Void

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) runs to third against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Though Acuna has missed notable time through the first half of the season, the Braves have received All-Star-caliber production from the likes of Olson, Harris and Ozzie Albies. All three power hitters have reached double-digit home run margins and at least 70 hits with a .270 batting average or better amongst the trio.

Atlanta’s offense should sustain elite production, even in Acuna’s absence, with each of the three Braves ranking among the top hitters in the majors this season. Aside from the addition of Tellez, the team could also look to bring in outside help in the trade market, emerging as potential suitors ahead of August’s deadline.

Monitoring potential trade targets, the Braves could have a plethora of options in the market. Lars Nootbaar is a controllable option that could make sense, considering his athleticism in the outfield. Taylor Ward and Luis Robert Jr. are fellow veteran outfielders who add quality power bats to Atlanta’s offense.

Should the team look for long-term high-end upside, the front office could target Minnesota Twins All-Star Byron Buxton. Buxton has been linked to teams throughout the majors, and could find his way to a title contender in Atlanta.

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