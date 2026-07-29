Fantasy Baseball Injury Updates (Hitters): Vladimir Guerrero Jr Out Of The Lineup While Bobby Witt Jr Ramps Up

We are starting to head down the home stretch of the fantasy baseball season, and injuries have become a major factor in the season. These are all the biggest and most recent injury updates that you need to know about for the top position players in fantasy baseball.

Injury Updates

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is out of the starting lineup today against the Nationals after leaving last night's game with right hamstring tightness.



Vladdy will "probably" be available to pinch-hit if needed, John Schneider announced. pic.twitter.com/Di7pddFZQP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2026

Guerrero exited last night's game with right hamstring tightness. This could be nothing, but it could also be something. He will not be in the Jays' starting lineup tonight, so be sure to adjust your lineups. Beyond that, he could be in line to land on the 10-day IL, or he could pinch hit as soon as tonight's game. We will be monitoring this situation closely for fantasy baseball owners.

SS Bobby Witt Jr, Kansas City Royals

It's looking like there is a strong shot that Witt will be able to come off the IL when he's eligible on July 31. He is participating in baseball activities and is nearing a return from back tightness.

OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

After missing two weeks earlier in the month with a right hip strain, Buxton was forced from last night's game with right hip soreness. This seems like an injury that could linger throughout the remainder of the fantasy baseball season.

3B Curtis Mead, Boston Red Sox

Mead has a fractured wrist after getting hit by a pitch on Monday. He does not yet know if the injury will require surgery, but fantasy owners should not count on having him back for the remainder of the fantasy season. This is a tough spot, because we also wouldn't cut him yet until we get a more solid timeline. Hope for the best and prepare for the worst here.

OF Juan Soto, New York Mets

Soto has a Grade 2 calf strain and is going to be out for an extended period of time. This is a situation where the Mets could end up just shutting him down for the rest of the year.

C Shea Langeliers, Athletics

Langeliers has undergone surgery on his torn meniscus and will miss the remainder of the season. Jonah Heim could become an interesting streaming option for fantasy baseball owners for the remainder of the year.

OF Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees

Bellinger is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. This is a tough blow for fantasy owners as Bellinger was in the midst of an impressive season.

OF Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Stanton has continued his rehab and is still working his way back from a right calf strain. While we do not have a concrete timeline for a return, he seems to be making solid progress.

SS Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Seager hit a home run in his first rehab game last night and should be back sooner rather than later from his back injury. He will be a nice boost for fantasy owners.

C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Smith has resumed baseball activities without pain. We don't expect his neck injury to hold him out for much longer. We expect a more extensive update on him soon, but he could potentially be back in a week or so.

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