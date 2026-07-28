Cody Bellinger Placed on Ten Day IL: Fantasy Baseball Impact As Trade Deadline Approaches

The Yankees have lost another star player to injury as the trade deadline quickly approaches.

Cody Bellinger exited Saturday’s game against the Phillies after experiencing tightness stretching a single into a double in the eighth inning .

Cody Bellinger exited the game between innings after legging out a double pic.twitter.com/dOpdXv6LRm — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 26, 2026

Bellinger was placed on the 10 Day IL on Sunday following the injury. On Monday, Manager Aaron Boone announced that Bellinger had been diagnosed with a Grade 2 Hamstring strain and will be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks.

Aaron Boone says Cody Bellinger has a Grade 2 strain of his hamstring and he will miss 4-6 weeks, per @BryanHoch pic.twitter.com/JL22o4RVVn — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 27, 2026

Bellinger’s injury is a big blow to the Yankees offense. Bellinger has been a consistent force in the Yankees lineup this season with a .259 batting average, 53 RBI’s, and 11 Home Runs over 102 games this season. Boone addressed the media after announcing Bellinger’s injury.

We've had some tough injuries to some really important people, but that's part of it. It creates an opportunity for one or more people to go plug that hole — to develop, to grow — and we've got to weather that storm. Aaron Boone

Injuries Intensify for the Yankees

New York Yankees injured right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the MLB nears the trade deadline, the Yankees will have to regroup and continue to persevere without three of their top power hitters as Aaron Judge continues to rehabilitate from his rib stress fracture from back in April, and Giancarlo Stanton rehabs a calf injury that has had him sidelined since late April as well.

Judge’s recent scans have shown positive recovery, but he has not been cleared to start baseball activity. There is still no timeline for his recovery, but the Yankees hope to see Judge return to the lineup by September as a realistic schedule for his return. Stanton has been cleared for light running progression, but still has not been cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment.

Similar to Judge, there is no timetable for Stanton’s return, but Boone has said he expects for him to return before the end of the regular season.

Yankees Look to Young Talent To Give Lineup a Boost

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) runs in from the outfield after the top of the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the meantime, the Yankees have called up Outfielder Spencer Jones to replace the injured Bellinger who started in Center Field on Monday in the Yankees 9-5 win over the White Sox. Jasson Dominguez continues to fill in for the injured Judge, playing Right Field in Monday’s matchup.

Prior to Bellinger’s injury, the Yankees were already rumored to be searching for a right handed bat before the deadline. With Bellinger now sidelined, the Yankees search may intensify. Dominguez and Jones have not yet been able to live up to the expectations that are needed of them. Dominguez is hitting just .226 with a .654 OPS and six home runs over 45 games. Filling in for the injured Bellinger, the minor league phenom Spencer Jones, has yet to show the same flash in Majors. Jones is batting .224 with a .677 OPS, with two home runs, and 35 strikeouts over 32 MLB games this season.

The lack of production from these two may force Boone and Cashman’s hand to make a move before the deadline to boost the recent struggling Yankee offense.

Fantasy Managers should closely monitor the Yankees deadline moves. If no trades are made by August 3rd, the Yankees will continue to rely on Dominguez and Jones to hold it down in the Outfield before the Yankees can return to full strength in September.