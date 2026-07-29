We are rounding third for this fantasy baseball season, and injuries are having a major impact on the season. These are all the biggest and most recent injury updates that you need to know about for the top pitchers in fantasy baseball.



Injury Updates



Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins



Ryan has been dealing with arm fatigue, but is scheduled to make a start today in the Twins matchup against the Kansas City Royals. He should be safe to plug into your fantasy lineups.



Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees



Rodon is scheduled to face hitters today in a Double-A rehab assignment. He is inching his way closer to an MLB return with the Yankees; however, we still don't have a concrete timeline for a return from his elbow inflammation.



Clay Holmes, New York Mets



Holmes made what is believed to be the final start of his rehab assignment last night and pitched four scoreless innings. His return to the Mets should be imminent as his broken fibula looks fully repaired.



Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee Brewers



Harrison is working his way back from forearm tightness. He is scheduled to have a rehab assignment tomorrow and should be nearing a return to the Brewers sooner rather than later.



Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers



Blake Snell will make a start today in a rehab assignment, but will be limited to about four innings due to his elbow injury. This is an important step; however, we are not yet sure when he'll be back in the big leagues.



Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers



Glasnow will throw a bullpen session today and test out his back injury. If all goes well, the team will schedule him for a rehab assignment and get him on track to be back on the mound for the Dodgers.



Edwin Diaz, Los Angeles Dodgers



The Dodgers are activating Edwin Diaz on Wednesday, per @THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/1Vr0vBCp3b — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 25, 2026

Diaz will be activated today and is now available for the Dodgers. This is huge news for fantasy owners. He could be pitching as soon as tonight.



Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks



Gallen is throwing as far as 90 feet, but still has to go for more imaging on his injured elbow. That should give us a better idea of when he'll be back on the mound.



Chris Bassitt, Baltimore Orioles



Bassitt started his rehab assignment last night and looked good. As long as there are no setback with his back issues, he should be back with the Orioles within a week or two.

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