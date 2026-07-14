Fantasy Baseball Key Injury Updates At The All-Star Break: Aaron Judge's Timetable To Return Becoming Clearer

We are currently in the midst of the MLB All-Star break, which will give many teams and players a much-needed break. It will also give some injured players a chance to get fully healthy and back on the field for the back half of the season. This is our MLB injury report for position players and hitters coming out of the All-Star break.

OF Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves

Speaking of a team that needed a break, the Braves lost Acuna to a hamstring injury and have been slumping ever since. However, they got some good news just before the All-Star break with Acuna beginning his rehab assignment with the FCL Braves in North Port, Florida. As long as there are no setbacks, we would expect him back on the field and in your fantasy lineups imminently after the break.

OF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Judge has been sidelined with a fractured rib, and both the Yankees and fantasy owners have suffered the consequences of his absence. While there is still no timetable for his return to the field, he will get his injured rib reimaged during the All-Star break, and that should give a clearer picture of when he can get back on the field and in your fantasy lineups.

DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani is currently dealing with knee inflammation. While he is not on the IL, he was scratched from his final start before the break on July 10 and held out of the All-Star Game because of the injury. Being that he's not on the IL, we don't expect him to miss much time, but we can't be sure if he'll be limited as either a pitcher or hitter immediately coming out of the break.

OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Buxton was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 6 due to a lingering hip strain that he had been playing through. From what the team has said, this was a move to get him healthy and not a major concern. With him being eligible to come off the IL when the Twins are back in action after the All-Star break, we should find out pretty quickly if this injury is something to be concerned about or not.

1B Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Kurtz was placed on the 10-day IL on July 11 with a right thumb capsule sprain, and we have not received an update since. This injury can take anywhere from two weeks to three months to recover from and get back on the field. This is an injury you will have to monitor closely if you are relying on him in your fantasy lineups.



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