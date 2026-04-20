Fantasy Baseball Managers Shouldn't Panic Over Rafael Devers' Slow Start

The San Francisco Giants are off to a modest 9-13 start to the 2026 campaign, looking to snap a four-year postseason drought. Several Giants stars have struggled out of the gate, including veteran first baseman Rafael Devers, who has drawn concerns amid a slow start to his 10th season in the majors.

Devers is coming off a dominant performance in 2025, posting one of the best single-season efforts of his career. The three-time All-Star racked up 153 hits, 99 runs, 35 home runs and 109 RBIs, the third-highest single-season total of his career.

Fantasy managers could be working toward moving Devers, should his negative trend persist, but are holding out hope for a quick turnaround. He entered the season with elevated ADP, largely falling off draft boards within the first four rounds of fantasy baseball drafts. Devers is off to one of the slowest starts of his career thus far, hitting just .225 with limited power production from the plate.

Despite a dip in home-run output, he’s presented reason to believe in a rebound effort, showing encouraging flashes throughout 22 games this season. Devers has sustained consistent hit production, setting a solid baseline for fantasy scoring that he could build on with some of the best power in the majors.

Managers could have a difficult decision to make over Devers as the season progresses, but should strongly consider holding onto the three-time All-Star. Let’s explore why Devers offers reason to believe in a turnaround effort at this point of the regular season:

Rafael Devers Can Shift Fantasy Outlook With Premier Pop, Sustained Hit Production

Apr 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) plays first base in the top of the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

There’s an easy path for Devers to work his way back from a slow start to the season. Sure, he’s failed to live up to his ADP through 22 games, but he’s frequently shown why he’s a high-end fantasy asset throughout his career.

Over his decade in the majors, Devers has eclipsed 25 homers and 80 RBIs in six different seasons, and was one of just 14 players to record 35 homers and 100 RBIs last season. Looking onto 2026, he’s likely to bounce back from his shaky start, considering his seven fully healthy seasons.

But previous trends aren’t the only indicator Devers could be in for a rebound. He’s recorded hits in 14 of his 22 games and has flashed his signature pop throughout the young season, averaging an exit velocity of 90.7 mph, ranking among the top 100 players in the majors at this point of the year.

Managers may be worried amid Devers’ slow start, but he’s still a quality fantasy asset. His production has remained limited to start the year, but he’s likely to greatly benefit fantasy lineups down the stretch of the season.

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