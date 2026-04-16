First baseman Rafael Devers drawing sharp criticism from Giants fans & media

It's been a pretty rocky road so far for the San Francisco Giants in 2026, who have started 6-12 out of the gate. It's not only about losing, but it's been compunded by pure frustration. Established players haven't been able to get going, and it's affecting the scoreboard.

The biggest issue has been the offense, which hits for a decent average but has displayed little power or the ability to generate runs. They currently have the league's 11th-best batting average (.242), but they've scored the fewest runs with 52.

If one player on the San Fran roster who displays that as much as anyone, then it's first baseman, Rafael Devers. The 29-year-old has batted .229 with two home runs, six RBI’s, seven runs, and 21 strikeouts through the first 18 games of the season. This comes after he hit .252 with 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an .851 OPS in 2025, while playing for both the Red Sox and Giants.

Rafael Devers strikes out swinging in his first at-bat tonight and he slams his bat as he walks back the dugout. He proceeded to snap it in two. pic.twitter.com/9a0Y8LvYm0 — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) April 15, 2026

On defense, Devers has been like a butcher with a glove, displaying no aptitude after making the switch to first base. He has little range and doesn't pick throws out of the dirt. It's so bad that some fans of El Gigantes have a perception that the veteran simply won't put in the work to even be average afield. That's a sentiment that Red Sox owner chairman Tom Werner alluded to when discussing Devers' departure from Beantown.

"I don’t like to speak ill of any player," Werner said. "I’d like to say that he’s a wonderful person… But, of course, when we had an injury at first base, his unwillingness to play that position was extremely discouraging… It was a discouraging episode; Just pick up a glove.”

Giants are already financially committed

Apr 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) looks on after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Compounding the issues with Devers struggles on the field is the amount of money he's making while he's experiencing them. The franchise signed Devers to a long-term commitment that was valued at over $300 million. With his problematic play, the following terms are what the Giants are facing now:

Length: 10 years (2024–2033)

Total value: $313.5 million

Signing bonus: $20 million (paid in chunks early in deal)

Average annual value (AAV): ~$31.35M

Salary structure (important for trade talks)

2024–2026: ~$27.5M/year

2027–2030: ~$31M/year

2031–2033: ~$29M/year

With figures like that, something's gotta give. Devers either has to live up to his promise or the franchise faces the painful decision of trying to move him.

And while it would be easier to just hold on to a player who's not even 30 yet, it's much cheaper to lose without him than to lose with him. At some point in this season, the organization may have to start looking at an overhaul, and right now, Devers wouldn't figure into those kind of plans.