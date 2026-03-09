The Perfect Fantasy Baseball Mock Snake Draft from the 3rd Overall Pick

Fantasy baseball draft season is here, and it’s time to explore mock drafts. We’ll break down the full board to highlight top picks, value selections, and sleepers with league-winning upside. Today, we’ll run through a 12-team snake draft starting from the 3rd overall pick, giving us an early roadmap for what to expect on draft day.

1.3 — SS, Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

Bobby Witt Jr. is a fantasy powerhouse thanks to his rare combination of power and speed. In 2025, he hit .295 with 23 home runs, 184 hits, and 38 stolen bases, while adding 88 RBIs and 47 doubles. His ability to contribute across multiple categories, batting average, power, and steals makes him a top pick for any fantasy roster.

2.10 — 3B, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks to first base in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a strong fantasy option thanks to his elite hitting and on-base skills. In 2025, he batted .292 with 23 home runs, 172 hits, and 84 RBIs, while drawing 81 walks and posting a .381 OBP. Though not a stolen base threat, his combination of power, consistency, and ability to get on base makes him a reliable contributor in multiple fantasy categories.

3.3 — SP, Hunter Brown (HOU)

Hunter Brown is a top fantasy pitching option thanks to his dominance on the mound. In 2025, he made 31 starts, threw 185.1 innings, and struck out 206 batters while posting a 2.43 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. His combination of strikeouts, low ERA, and consistency in wins (12–9 record) makes him a reliable ace for any fantasy rotation.

4.10 — SS, Mookie Betts (LAD)

Mookie Betts remains a strong fantasy option due to his balanced production. In 2025, he played 150 games, hitting .258 with 20 home runs, 152 hits, and 82 RBIs, while adding 95 runs, 61 walks, and 8 stolen bases. His ability to contribute across multiple categories, power, runs, and on-base skills makes him a reliable and versatile fantasy contributor.

5.3 — SP, Cole Ragans (KC)

Sep 17, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cole Ragans offers huge upside for fantasy baseball thanks to his strikeout prowess. In 2025, he made 13 starts, pitching 61.2 innings with 98 strikeouts, translating to an elite 14.3 K/9. While his ERA was 4.67 and his record 3–3, his ability to generate strikeouts at a high rate makes him a strong option in formats that reward Ks and upside potential.

6.10 — SP, Joe Ryan (MIN)

Joe Ryan is a solid fantasy pitching option thanks to his consistency and strikeout ability. In 2025, he made 30 starts, pitching 171 innings with 194 strikeouts, a 3.42 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP, while earning a 13–10 record. His combination of durability, strikeout upside, and strong ratios makes him a reliable contributor for fantasy rotations.

7.3 — CP, Cade Smith (CLE)

Cade Smith is a strong fantasy option for saves and strikeouts out of the bullpen. In 2025, he appeared in 76 games, pitching 73.2 innings with 104 strikeouts, a 2.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 16 saves. His high strikeout rate, low ERA, and reliability in late-inning situations make him a valuable asset for fantasy teams seeking bullpen dominance.

8.10 — SP, Blake Snell (LAD)

Blake Snell is a strong fantasy pick in 2025 thanks to 72 strikeouts in 61.1 innings, a 2.35 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP, showing elite strikeout ability and run prevention—even in a limited season. His postseason dominance (41 strikeouts in 34 innings, 3.18 ERA) proves he thrives under pressure, making him a reliable points producer.

9.3 — OF, Michael Harris II (ATL)

Sep 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Michael Harris II is a strong 2025 fantasy pick, posting a 20‑20 season with 20 HRs, 20 steals, 86 RBIs, and 152 hits (.249 AVG, .678 OPS), making him a versatile contributor in multiple categories.

10.10 — OF, Jo Adell (LAA)

Jo Adell would be a strong 2025 fantasy pick thanks to his elite power and run production. Over 152 games, he hit 37 home runs with 98 RBIs and scored 63 runs, while posting a .236 batting average and a .778 OPS. His combination of high home run totals and run-driving ability makes him a reliable source of fantasy points, especially in leagues that value power and RBIs.

11.3 — SP, Emmett Sheehan (LAD)

Emmet Sheehan would be a strong fantasy baseball pick in 2025 thanks to his dominant strikeout ability and efficiency on the mound. In 73.1 innings over 12 starts, he struck out 89 batters while posting a 2.82 ERA and an elite 0.97 WHIP, showing he limits baserunners and prevents runs effectively. His 6–3 record reflects consistent performance, making him a reliable source of wins, strikeouts, and ratios for fantasy teams.

12.10 — CP, Ryan Helsley (BAL)

Ryan Helsley would be a valuable fantasy baseball pick in 2025 for teams seeking saves and strikeouts from the bullpen. Over 56 innings in 58 games, he notched 21 saves and struck out 63 batters, showing his ability to dominate in high-leverage situations. While his 4.50 ERA and 1.54 WHIP were higher than usual, his role as a closer makes him a reliable source of fantasy points in categories like saves and strikeouts.

13.3 — 2B/OF, Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS)

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) doubles during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ceddanne Rafaela would be a solid fantasy baseball pick in 2025 thanks to his combination of speed and consistent playing time. Over 156 games, he hit 16 home runs, drove in 63 RBIs, stole 20 bases, and scored 84 runs, while posting a .249 batting average and .708 OPS. His ability to contribute across multiple categories, runs, steals, and moderate power, makes him a versatile option for fantasy lineups.

14.10 — OF, Ian Happ (CHI)

Ian Happ would be a strong 2025 fantasy baseball pick thanks to his combination of power, run production, and elite defense. Over 150 games, he hit 23 home runs, drove in 79 RBIs, scored 87 runs, and collected 138 hits with a .243 batting average and .762 OPS. While his 6 stolen bases add a bit of speed, his four consecutive Gold Gloves also highlight his defensive value, making him a reliable contributor across multiple fantasy categories.

15.3 — 3B, Royce Lewis (MIN)

Royce Lewis would be a solid 2025 fantasy baseball pick thanks to his combination of power, speed, and run production. In 106 games, he hit 13 home runs, drove in 52 RBIs, scored 36 runs, and stole 12 bases, while posting a .237 batting average and .671 OPS. Despite missing time early in the season, his ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a versatile option for fantasy lineups.

16.10 — C, Gabriel Moreno (ARI)

Gabriel Moreno would be a strong 2025 fantasy baseball pick for teams looking for a catcher who can contribute offensively. In 83 games, he hit 9 home runs, drove in 40 RBIs, scored 44 runs, and collected 79 hits while posting a .285 batting average and .786 OPS. His ability to hit for average and get on base consistently makes him a reliable source of fantasy points, especially at a position where production can be scarce.

