The Perfect Fantasy Baseball Mock Snake Draft from the 6th Overall Pick
Fantasy baseball draft season is here, and it’s time to explore mock drafts. We’ll break down the full board to highlight top picks, value selections, and sleepers with league-winning upside. Today, we’ll run through a 12-team snake draft starting from the 6th overall pick, giving us an early roadmap for what to expect on draft day.
1.6 — 3B, José Ramírez (CLE)
Jose Ramirez is a strong choice for the 6th overall pick due to his elite combination of power, speed, and run production. As a middle-of-the-order hitter who plays everyday, he consistently delivers home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and runs scored, making him a multi-category contributor. His durability and track record of high-level performance give him reliable league-winning upside, making him a safe yet impactful selection near the top of the draft.
2.7 — 1B, Nick Kurtz (ATH)
Nick Kurtz stands out as a top second-round pick following a stellar 2025 campaign. Over 117 games, he slashed .290 with 36 homers, 86 RBIs, 90 runs, and a 1.002 OPS. His blend of power, on-base ability, and consistent playing time makes him a versatile fantasy contributor and a potential cornerstone for a title-contending roster.
3.6 — OF/DH, Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
Yordan Álvarez remains a top third-round fantasy pick despite an injury-shortened 2025, when he hit .273 with 6 HR, 27 RBIs, .367 OBP, and .430 SLG in 48 games. His elite power, run production, and on-base skills give him multi-category upside, and if healthy in 2026, he can be a league-winning middle-of-the-order bat.
4.7 — SP, Chris Sale (ATL)
Chris Sale is a solid fourth-round fantasy selection after an impressive 2025 season, posting a 7–5 record with a 2.58 ERA, 165 strikeouts, and a 1.07 WHIP across 125.2 innings. His elite strikeout prowess and strong ratios make him a high-upside ace capable of anchoring a fantasy rotation and delivering a major boost in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.
5.6 — OF, Roman Anthony (BOS)
Roman Anthony makes for a strong fifth-round pick after a 2025 season in which he slashed .292/.396/.463 with 8 home runs, 32 RBIs, 48 runs, 4 steals, and an .859 OPS over 71 games. His on-base ability, run scoring, and gap power offer multi-category upside, and with a full season in 2026, he has the potential to exceed his draft position and become a key fantasy contributor.
6.7 — SP, Joe Ryan (MIN)
Joe Ryan is a strong selection in the sixth-round after a 2025 season with 13–10, 3.42 ERA, 194 Ks, 1.04 WHIP, and 171 IP. His strikeouts, ratios, and durability make him a reliable mid-round starter with upside to anchor your fantasy rotation.
7.6 — SP, Dylan Cease (TOR)
Dylan Cease is a solid seventh-round pick after 215 strikeouts in 168 innings in 2025. Despite a 4.55 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, his elite strikeout ability gives him high fantasy upside as a rotation anchor.
8.7 — OF, Tyler Soderstrom (ATH)
Tyler Soderstrom is an excellent eighth-round pick after hitting .276 with 25 HR, 93 RBIs, 75 runs, 8 steals, and an .820 OPS in 2025. His power, run production, and everyday role give him multi-category upside, making him a high-reward mid-round option.
9.6 — CL, Devin Williams (NYM)
Devin Williams is a strong ninth-round pick after recording 18 saves, 90 Ks, 4.79 ERA, and 1.13 WHIP in 62 innings in 2025. His strikeouts and save upside make him a valuable late-round reliever with league-impact potential.
10.7 — SP, Kevin Gausman (TOR)
Kevin Gausman is a solid 10th-round pick after going 10–11 with a 3.59 ERA, 189 Ks, and 1.06 WHIP over 193 innings in 2025. His durability, solid ratios, and strikeout ability make him a reliable mid-to-late round starter with multi-category upside.
11.6 — SS, Trevor Story (BOS)
Trevor Story is a strong 11th-round pick after hitting .263 with 25 HR, 96 RBIs, 91 runs, and 31 steals in 2025. His power-speed combination gives valuable multi-category upside late in drafts.
12.7 — SP, Luis Castillo (CLE)
Luis Castillo is a strong 12th-round pick after going 11–8 with a 3.54 ERA, 162 Ks, and 1.18 WHIP in 180.2 innings in 2025. His durability and strikeout ability make him a reliable mid-to-late round starter.
13.6 — SS, Jacob Wilson (ATH)
Jacob Wilson is a solid 13th-round pick after hitting .311 with 13 HR, 63 RBIs, 62 runs, 26 doubles, and 5 steals in 125 games in 2025. His high average, multi-category contributions, and everyday role make him a valuable late-round option with upside.
14.7 — 2B, Xavier Edwards (MIA)
Xavier Edwards is a strong 14th-round pick after hitting .283 with 3 HR, 43 RBIs, 75 runs, and 27 steals in 2025. His speed and on-base skills give valuable multi-category upside late in drafts.
15.6 — SP, Jack Flaherty (DET)
Jack Flaherty is a solid 15th-round pick after going 8–15 with a 4.64 ERA, 188 Ks, and 1.28 WHIP in 161 innings in 2025. His strikeout ability and full-time role make him a valuable late-round rotation arm.
16.7 — OF, Alec Burleson (STL)
Alec Burleson is a strong 16th-round pick after hitting .290 with 18 HR, 69 RBIs, 54 runs, and a .801 OPS in 2025. His power and multi-category upside make him a strong late-round contributor.
