Spring Training Standouts with League-Winning Upside, Featuring Pirates Top Prospect Konnor Griffin

Every fantasy baseball season produces a few unexpected stars who help carry teams to championships, and the first hints often appear during spring training.

While small sample sizes can be misleading, spring can reveal important changes—like improved power, better plate discipline, increased velocity, or a clearer path to everyday playing time.

Savvy fantasy managers look beyond the box score to spot players whose skills and opportunities are trending upward. When those signs align, a spring standout can quickly go from a late-round pick or waiver add to a true league-winning asset.

Pittsburgh Pirates SS Konnor Griffin

Konnor Griffin has made a big impression in 2026 spring training, hitting 3 home runs with 6 RBIs in roughly 14–15 plate appearances over six Grapefruit League games.

While his batting average sits around .214, all of his hits have been home runs, including a two-homer game against the Boston Red Sox and another long ball against the St. Louis Cardinals.

His early performance has already tied him for the major-league lead in spring training home runs and even set a 21st-century record for a teenager in a single spring training season, showcasing his elite raw power and ability to make an immediate impact.

For fantasy managers, Griffin’s appeal comes from his explosive power and upside as one of baseball’s top prospects. If he earns regular playing time in 2026, he has the potential to contribute across multiple categories, particularly home runs and RBIs, making him a high-ceiling asset. His early spring surge indicates that he’s seeing the ball well, and if that carries over into the regular season, he could significantly outperform his draft cost.

This combination of home run power, run production, and top-prospect upside gives Griffin the profile of a potential league-winning player in fantasy baseball. Managers who are willing to invest in his high-ceiling talent could see him transform from a late-round flyer into a cornerstone contributor capable of swinging a season.

Cincinnati Reds 2B Matt McLain

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McClain (78) comes in to score on a Henry Ramos single in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matt McLain has been one of the hottest hitters of the 2026 spring training season, posting a remarkable .647 batting average with four home runs and 11 RBIs in just 17 at-bats, along with an eye-popping 2.112 OPS. He has also scored around 10 runs while striking out only once, showing both elite contact and power early in camp.

For fantasy managers, this surge is especially intriguing because McLain has already demonstrated high-end upside earlier in his career, combining power, speed, and middle-infield eligibility. His ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a valuable fantasy asset when he’s performing at his best.

If his improved plate discipline and hard contact carry into the regular season, McLain could dramatically outperform his draft position. With a path to everyday playing time and the potential to produce across the board, he has the upside to become the type of player who swings fantasy leagues and helps managers capture a championship.

Athletics OF Tyler Soderstrom

Tyler Soderstrom has gotten off to an impressive start in 2026 spring training, posting a .438 batting average with 7 hits, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, 4 runs scored, and a 1.159 OPS over 16 at-bats in Cactus League play.

He’s already shown flashes of his power and run-producing ability with key performances, including a bases-loaded homer that drove in four runs, signaling that he’s ready to build on the breakout he had in 2025, when he hit .276 with 25 home runs, 93 RBIs, and a .820 OPS across 158 games.

For fantasy baseball managers, Soderstrom’s value comes from his combination of everyday playing time, emerging power, and positional flexibility, as he can log innings at first base and in the outfield.

If he continues to display the plate discipline, hard contact, and power seen in spring training, he has the potential to produce 30+ home runs with 100+ RBIs, making him a major contributor in multiple categories.

Because he is often drafted outside the early rounds, Soderstrom represents a high-upside value pick who could outperform his draft cost and become a league-winning player. With the ability to drive in runs, score consistently, and contribute across categories, he’s a player to watch for managers seeking an edge in 2026 fantasy leagues.

Boston Red Sox OF Jarren Duran

Jul 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran has started 2026 spring training on a tear, posting a .583 batting average with 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and a 2.167 OPS over 12 at-bats in Grapefruit League play.

While the sample size is small, his early performance demonstrates a combination of power, speed, and the ability to get on base, signaling that he’s seeing the ball well and making quality contact as he prepares for the regular season.

Duran’s potential fantasy value is heightened by his everyday playing time and multi-category contributions, particularly in runs, stolen bases, and home runs. If he carries his spring momentum into the regular season, he has the tools to outperform his draft cost, especially in leagues that reward speed and power across the outfield positions.

For fantasy managers, this makes Duran a potential league-winning player. His combination of elite contact, emerging power, and speed gives him the upside to impact multiple categories at once, allowing him to be a difference-maker on a championship-caliber fantasy roster.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News