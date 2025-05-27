MLB PrizePicks Predictions (May 27): Vladimir Guerrero, Matt Olson, More
Tuesday marks the start of the work week for most Americans after a long weekend. But that doesn't mean there isn't time for more MLB PrizePicks player props.
On Friday, I went 3-for-5 with my prop picks, hitting with Seiya Suzuki, Clarke Schmidt, and a Chris Sale/Nick Pivetta combo. Let's dive into my recommendations for Tuesday:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, Over 1.5 Hits
The Toronto Blue Jays have a difficult matchup with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The veteran starter is only 4-3 but owns a 1.60 ERA and American-League leading 0.787 WHIP.
But a couple Blue Jays players have hit Eovaldi well during their careers. That includes Guerrero, who is 10-for-23 with two doubles and a home run against Eovaldi.
Guerrero went 2-for-5 in the series opener against the Rangers on Memorial Day.
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, Over 2.5 Total Bases
Both Braves corner infielders are strong plays Tuesday against Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suárez. Olson and third baseman Austin Riley each own a .292 batting average or better versus the lefty.
Olson, though, has been hitting much better lately and has a more favorable total bases over/under.
The first baseman cooled off over the weekend versus the San Diego Padres. But in his last five road games, Olson is 11-for-21 with seven extra-base hits. Barring an unexpected triple, fantasy managers can feel good about Olson getting either a homer or a double and single Tuesday night.
Olson is 7-for-24 with two doubles in his career against Suárez.
Dustin May, Los Angeles Dodgers, Over 5.5 Strikeouts
May doesn't draw an opponent Tuesday (Cleveland Guardians) that strikes out with a lot of regularity. The Guardians offense has the 11th fewest strikeouts in the MLB this season.
But May owns an 8.7 K/9 rate in 2025, which is his best rate since 2022. He's struck out at least five batters in each of his last four outings, including eight in his past two starts.
May has reached six strikeouts five times in nine starts this season.
Mitchell Parker, Washington Nationals, Over 2.5 Earned Runs
The Nationals left-hander isn't the worst starting pitcher on the mound Tuesday. But his over/under earned runs total is appealing set at 2.5.
Parker has allowed at least three earned runs in five consecutive starts. He appears to have experienced some bad luck, as his 8.61 ERA is much higher than his 4.20 FIP during that stretch. But again, 2.5 earned runs isn't that high of a bar to eclipse.
Parker is 4-3 with a 4.39 ERA, 1.301 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 55.1 innings this season.
Jorge Soler, Los Angeles Angels, Over 1.5 Strikeouts
Daily fantasy players can use a lot of different Phillies hitters in this category if they want. Braves right-hander Spencer Strider is 8-0 with a 13.8 K/9 rate in his career versus Philadelphia.
Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh have all struck out at least nine times versus Strider.
But to avoid loading up on Braves matchups, my last recommendation is the former Braves outfielder. Soler has struck out nine times in 17 plate appearances against New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodón.
Soler has at least one strikeout in the past three games. He struck out three times Sunday.