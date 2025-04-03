Fantasy Baseball Week 2 Stock Watch: Players to Buy Low & Sell High
Navigating the ups and downs of the fantasy baseball market requires identifying players whose current performances create buying or selling opportunities. Early-season slumps and hot streaks often present windows for savvy managers to acquire undervalued assets or cash in on unsustainable production before regression strikes.
Buy-Low Candidates
SS Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Francisco Lindor has struggled out of the gate this season, but there is no reason for concern. Yes, he’s only hitting .100 (2-20) with 1 R, 2 RBIs, and 0 homers but the power will come. Lindor’s track record speaks for itself—he fell just one stolen base shy of back-to-back 30/30 campaigns last year. Now batting ahead of Juan Soto, his opportunities for production remain elite. If a fantasy manager is looking to move on from him, it’s a prime opportunity to buy low.
OF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
Jackson Chourio has endured a rough start to the season, but he’s far from alone, as many Brewers hitters have struggled out of the gate. Given his youth, fluctuations in performance are to be expected, yet his immense talent and long-term upside remain undeniable—this is a future first-round fantasy asset in the making. Savvy managers should consider inquiring about his availability, as his early-season struggles may present a rare buy-low opportunity. That being said, after yesterday's home run, it may be a little more difficult to acquire the young stud.
Sell-High Candidates
OF Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore Orioles
O’Neill has been scorching hot to open the season, posting an astounding .571/.588/.857 slash line with a home run across his first 17 plate appearances. Locked into an everyday role in Baltimore, he possesses the raw ability to deliver an elite offensive campaign, but his track record suggests early-season dominance often gives way to injuries or prolonged slumps.
Remarkably, O’Neill has homered on Opening Day for six consecutive seasons—a testament to his explosiveness out of the gate. However, his inconsistency in high-pressure moments, coupled with a concerning injury history, makes him an inherently volatile asset. The adjusted ballpark dimensions in Baltimore provide a modest boost to his home run potential, yet durability concerns remain paramount. While O'Neill's ceiling includes a 30-plus home run campaign, the floor is equally daunting, with the possibility of missing over 60 games.
OF Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox
Wilyer Abreu has burst out of the gates with a scorching .636/.750/1.364 slash line and two home runs across his first 16 plate appearances—a particularly impressive feat considering he missed much of spring training due to illness. Despite this hot start, his role remains limited, as he is primarily deployed in a platoon and will be benched against left-handed pitching.
His long-term playing time is further jeopardized by the impending arrival of top prospect Roman Anthony, making Abreu’s fantasy reliability questionable despite his value to the Red Sox. With a 20-homer, 15-steal skill set, he could deliver strong returns over a full season, but securing 500 plate appearances remains unlikely. If there’s an opportunity to capitalize on his early success in a trade, it would be wise to do so before regression inevitably sets in.
