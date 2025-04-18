Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Edgar Quero, Luke Keaschall Headline Rising Infielders
Several infield prospects are off to scorching starts in the minors, putting pressure on their major league clubs to find room on the roster. From Edgar Quero’s early opportunity with the White Sox to Luke Keaschall's promotion following Matt Wallner's injury in Minnesota, these names are quickly climbing the fantasy baseball radar.
C Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
After 13 games, Elias Diaz is hitting .206 for the Padres over 34 at-bats with four runs and two RBIs. Meanwhile, at AAA, Campusano has been red hot over his last 32 at-bats (.531 with 10 runs, four home runs, 10 RBIs, and one stolen base) while striking out six times.
C Edgar Quero, Chicago White Sox
The White Sox called up Quero on Thursday due to a catching injury to Korey Lee. Over his first 15 games at AAA, he went 17-for-51 with nine runs, one home run, and four RBIs while showcasing a favorable approach (11 walks and 14 strikeouts). Quero played well in 2024 between AA and AAA (.280/41/16/70 over 350 at-bats). He is worthy of a C2 flier in deep formats.
1B Trenton Brooks, San Diego Padres
At age 29, Brooks has only 29 career at-bats in the majors. He’s been stuck at AAA for five seasons (.280/260/56/251/22 over 1,408 at-bats) waiting for a chance to swing for the fence in the majors. His bat has been hot over his first 16 games (19-for-65 with 15 runs, five home runs, 18 RBIs, and two steals). Unfortunately, the Padres continue to go out of their way not to give him playing time (Connor Joe and Yuli Gurriel).
1B Coby Mayo, Baltimore Orioles
Mayo started to find his offensive rhythm at the plate over his last 10 starts (12-for-38 with nine runs, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and one stolen base). Baltimore has split time at AAA between first (7) and third (8) base.
2B Luke Keaschall, Minnesota Twins
In 2024, Keaschall succeeded between High-A and AA, leading to a .307 batting average over 378 at-bats with 81 runs, 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. His bat was quiet out of the gate this year at AAA (.261/8/1/5/4 over 46 at-bats). The Twins called him up on Thursday as they try to find an offensive spark at second base. His playing time should be helped by the injury to Matt Wallner, allowing Willi Castro to shift to right field on more days.
2B Vaughn Grissom, Boston Red Sox
The best way for Grissom to help the Red Sox would be to increase his value at AAA and then be shipped off to Miami for Sandy Alcantara (a free agent in 2027). His swing has been in form over his last 11 starts at AAA (15-for-45 with 10 runs, one home run, seven RBIs, and one steal). Grisson was once considered an upside prospect who offered a high batting average with a reasonable floor in power and speed.
3B Will Wilson, Cleveland Guardians
After a dull first five seasons in the minors (.232/230/56/215/20 over 1,677 at-bats), Wilson has outperformed his skill set over his first 15 games at AAA. He has 19 hits over 55 at-bats with 11 runs, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and one stolen base.
SS Cam Devanney, Kansas City Royals
The best minor league shortstop over the early part of April has been Devanney. He’s gone 17-for-43 with 10 runs, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and one stolen base. Over four seasons at AAA, he hit .269 with 146 runs, 37 home runs, 146 RBIs, and 15 steals over 887 at-bats. With Bobby Witt standing in his way, Devanney must learn another position to earn a major league opportunity.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Roman Anthony, Colby Thomas Lead Outfielders To Watch
Fantasy Baseball Minor League Pitcher Report: Clayton Kershaw, Ranger Suarez, More
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawlar Nearing Big Leagues