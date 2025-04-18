Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawler Nearing Big Leagues
Several top-tier prospects are making strong cases for major league call-ups, but roster congestion and returning veterans continue to delay their paths. Here's a closer look at Nick Kurtz, Brandon Drury, and Jordan Lawlar—and what fantasy managers should expect moving forward.
1B Nick Kurtz, Oakland Athletics
After a blistering start to his AAA season (13-game hitting streak – 22-for-57 with 14 runs, seven home runs, and 21 RBIs), Kurtz has two hits over his last 16 at-bats with two runs and one RBI while seeing a bump in his strikeouts (7).
Tyler Soderstrom (.315 over 73 at-bats with 17 runs, nine home runs, and 18 RBIs) has been exceptional out of the gate for the A’s at first base. His success blocks Kurtz, and Brent Rooker has been clogging up their DH slot in the batting order. The Athletics gave Rooker three starts in the outfield so far this season, a sign that they want to find a way to get Kurtz in their major league starting lineup.
2B Brandon Drury, Chicago White Sox
Drury was poised to make the White Sox's opening day roster after success in spring training (16-for-39 with seven runs, three home runs, and 11 RBIs). Unfortunately, he suffered a broken thumb on March 21st, leading to him being released and resigned by Chicago at AAA. His injury healed quicker than expected, giving Drury three starts already in the minors (3-for-12 with three runs and one RBI).
Over 1,003 at-bats in the majors in 2022 and 2023, Drury hit .262 with 148 runs, 54 home runs, and 170 RBIs. The White Sox ranked 29th in runs scored (54) with only 12 home runs (tied for 26th). They could use his bat at second base, third base, or DH. I expect Drury to be called up soon, giving the fantasy market a power out at the middle infield position.
SS Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Over the past two and a half weeks, Lawlar has 21 hits over 63 at-bats with 16 runs, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and four stolen bases. His improvement puts him a phone call away from the majors with Ketel Marte injured. Lawlar has made nine starts at second base, two at third, and five at shortstop. On the downside, his strikeout rate (28.0) remains high.
Marte took batting practice this week as he is working his way back from an early-season hamstring issue. If he can handle running, the Diamondbacks could have him back in their starting lineup by the end of the month, which would block Lawlar from a callup.
Tim Tawa went 4-for-19 since his callup with five runs, one home run, five RBIs, and one stolen base, but he has looked better over his last four games played (three hits over 12 at-bats with three runs, a home run, four RBIs, and one steal).
Finding at-bats for Lawlar with the Diamondbacks looks challenging with Marte not that far from returning to their starting lineup. He needs another injury to create a long-term window with the Arizona, putting Lawlar in the buy-and-hold category in deeper leagues for teams with weakness at shortstop or second base.
