Leo De Vries and 6 Other Prospects to Watch For in Dynasty Fantasy Baseball

Who can be stashed in fantasy baseball for high returns? Well, the answer would be that of incoming prospects. It is that time of the year when the MLB's top prospects near their major league debuts. Who are they, and who are the best, we ask? Look no further than the names below. They will be stashable, especially in dynasty formats.

Leo De Vries, Athletics

De Vries is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball. He resides in Double-A, but with an ETA of 2026, he is due for a call-up soon. De Vries is batting .278 with a .797 OPS and 10 home runs. The 19-year-old shortstop is well-rounded in every aspect of the game. His 2026 output with Double-A Midland is the best of his career. Even if De Vries were not called up in 2026, he would be a potential major league roster earner entering 2027.

Kade Anderson, Mariners

We cannot be so sure that the Mariners will call up their former 3rd-overall pick. Nonetheless, Anderson is the No. 5 prospect in baseball, and if not called up by season's end, he will almost certainly be called up in early 2027. Anderson's 2026 ERA in Double-A Arkansas is 1.36 with a 13.4 K/9 rate. He looks the part with honors.

Max Clark, Tigers

Clark is likely to be called up this season. It is a matter of when. Clark is the MLB's 13th-ranked prospect, 21 years old with a 2026 ETA. Clark plays for Triple-A Toledo with a .268 batting average, .754 OPS, and his best marks are his 20 stolen bases. It is uncommon to find a high-volume base stealer, and Clark shall be one once called up to the Tigers outfield. He expects to replace the current center fielder, James Outman.

Walker Jenkins, Twins

The Twins outfielder is the MLB's No. 14-ranked prospect. He plays for Triple-A in a recent call-up. In 37 games with the team, he is batting .281 with a .829 OPS. Jenkins MiLB combined 2026 output has him batting .310 with a .905 OPS. Jenkins has no weakness in his game. He may easily be called up soon to replace Alan Roden in right field.

Ralphy Velasquez, Guardians

The 21-year-old former first-round pick can do no wrong in 2026. He is batting .294 with a .879 OPS in his split Double-A/Triple-A season. Velasquez packs a punch with his 60-rated power rating, per his scouting report. He is averaging about one home run per 7 games played.

He is meant to be called up this season; however, the Guardians' depth chart lacks an expected spot for the prospect, a clear exception despite his ability to play first base and in the outfield. Velasquez is a watch-list candidate rather than an immediate pickup.

Michael Arroyo, Mariners

Arroyo was just called up to Triple-A with 3 games under his belt. He batted .287 with a .820 OPS in Double-A. Over his 18 at-bats as of July 10, Arroyo is batting .333 with a 1.178 OPS in Triple-A Tacoma. He is in form, primed for a call-up. Cole Young is the likely loser, the Mariners' current starting second baseman.

Charlie Condon, Rockies

The Rockies are about ready to call up Condon. His 2026 season in Triple-A has been explosive, with a .286 batting average, a .998 OPS, and 20 home runs over 78 games.

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