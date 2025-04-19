Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Week 4 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report

Three weeks into the fantasy baseball season, bullpen chaos is brewing—here’s a closer look at the most volatile situations and where to find potential save opportunities.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher Justin Martinez / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:


Securing saves is an ongoing, strategic pursuit, and savvy managers know the waiver wire can be just as important as draft day. Here’s a breakdown of the bullpens currently facing the most turbulence:

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report Week 4

2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Chart Week 4 Part 1
2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Chart Week 4 Part 1 / Shawn Childs

Arizona Diamondbacks

The saves in Arizona shifted back to A.J. Puk over the last week after earning back-to-back holds. He is 4-for-4 in closing situations, with better results over his last five outings (one run, six baserunners, and seven strikeouts over five innings with two saves.

Justin Martinez has yet to allow a run over seven innings with three hits, a walk, and 10 strikeouts. He has been successful in his two save chances.

This bullpen will be a coin flip for saves until one arm pitches his way out of the ninth inning.

Boston Red Sox

Over his first nine appearances, Aroldis Chapman has a pair of wins while securing all four of his save tries. He allowed his first run of the year on April 13th, leading to a loss. Boston pitched Justin Slaten in the save situation (converted) in a 1-0 game Wednesday night when Chapman needed a night off. He upped his scoreless streak to five innings in April with one hit and four strikeouts.

Liam Hendriks has been sharp in his three rehab appearances at AAA (no runs, one hit, two walks, and five strikeouts). His average fastball (94.7 mph) was higher than in 2023 (93.9) but below his best closing days (75 saves – 97.8 mph).

Cincinnati Reds

Alexis Diaz returned to the Reds this week, but he’ll have to earn his way back into the ninth inning. Over seven appearances between AAA and the majors, he allowed three runs, seven hits, and seven walks over 6.2 innings with nine strikeouts. His average fastball (93.3 mph) is down more than 1.25 miles per hour from his best closing season. Fading command and a declining fastball don’t spell a winning relief pitcher for saves.

Despite going 4-for-5 in closing games for Cincinnati, Emilio Pagan surrendered three home runs over his last 4.1 innings. His command (one walk over 9.1 innings) has been excellent so far this season.

This year, Tony Santillan has been the best arm in the Reds’ bullpen. He has one save in two opportunities with five holds while posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts over 11.1 innings.

This bullpen will have multiple closers this season, making it challenging to roster the best option long-term.

Colorado Rockies

Searching for saves in the Rockies’ bullpen this season will come with some disastrous outings. Seth Halvorsen appears to have pitched his way out of the ninth inning after struggling over his first 6.1 innings (four runs, seven hits, one home run, six walks, and six strikeouts).

Victor Vodnik has been slightly better (four runs, seven hits, two home runs, six walks, and eight strikeouts over eight innings). Tyler Kinley is riding a seven-inning scoreless streak with no hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts, putting him back in the closer conversation.

Detroit Tigers

When reviewing Jason Foley’s bullpen stats earlier this week, his success (no runs, one hit, no walks, and nine strikeouts) stood out, but his last appearance in the minors was on April 12th. The Tigers placed him on the 7-day injured list at AAA on Thursday, putting a pause on any thought of stealing Detroit’s closing job.

Tommy Kahnle remains the Tigers’ top closing option. He’s 3-for-3 in save conversions with one run, three hits, and five strikeouts over seven innings.

Two fellow fantasy friends have expressed that they like Will Vest as a possible closing option for Detroit. Over his last 117 games, he has a 2.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts over 118.2 innings while securing only four saves. His average fastball (96.7 mph) is the highest of his career. Vest is a viable closing flier in deep formats.

2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Chart Week 4 Part 2
2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Chart Week 4 Part 2 / Shawn Childs

Miami Marlins

Despite the appearance of being the best closing option for Miami, Anthony Bender was bypassed in a save situation this week for Calvin Faucher. Bender has a 1.23 ERA and 0,95 WHIP over 7.1 innings with four walks and three strikeouts while converting one of his two save tries.

Faucher pitched poorly in two (four runs, six baserunners, and one strikeout over 1.2 innings) of his seven appearances. When on his game, he hasn’t allowed a run or hit over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts and one save.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jose Alvarado has been perfect in his four save chances, but his left arm backed up over his last six appearances (three runs, 11 baserunners, and seven strikeouts over 6.1 innings).

After downgrading Jordan Romano to an early setup role, he’s tossed three shutout innings with one hit, no walks, and one strikeout while picking up two holds. His closing experience keeps him in the save mix despite having a 9.00 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over seven innings.

Orion Kerkering is still looking for his first major league save. He has a pair of wins over his seven innings with a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and seven strikeouts. I’m still hoping Kerkering gets a chance to close this year.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Dennis Santana has been a steady relief option for Pittsburgh after shipping David Bednar to AAA. He has been successful in his two save chances with a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and five strikeouts over nine innings.

The Tigers shipped Bednar to AAA after three disappointing games (three runs, four hits, a home run, two walks, and a strikeout over one inning). His struggles came on the heels of a disastrous 2024 (5.77 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 57.1 innings). He allowed nine home runs while blowing seven of his 30 save chances.

Bednar is close to returning to the majors after tossing four no-hit shutout innings at AAA with no walks and six strikeouts. His fastball (96.6 mph) aligns with his previous resume, while featuring a curveball as his second-best pitch and mixing in a low-volume split-finger pitch.

More Fantasy Baseball News:

Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Roman Anthony, Colby Thomas Lead Outfielders To Watch

Fantasy Baseball Minor League Pitcher Report: Clayton Kershaw, Ranger Suarez, More

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawlar Nearing Big Leagues

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB