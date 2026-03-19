Fernando Tatis Jr Finds Himself In An Outfield With An MVP In This MLB Mock Trade To The Atlanta Braves

The start of the MLB regular season is just around the corner. Teams are still looking to finalize their opening day rosters, and we could still see some big trades being made before the season starts. There is one huge name who could shockingly be on the move.

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr has been caught up in trade rumors for years. With everything going on with ownership in San Diego, a trade has never been more likely. However, he will not come at a cheap price.

The star outfielder has come with controversy both on and off the field, as well as some injury concerns, but his talent will outweigh that for most teams, and rightfully so. He is good enough to make a playoff team a championship team.

Atlanta Braves - San Diego Padres Mock Trade

Atlanta Braves Receive

OF - Fernando Tatis Jr

San Diego Padres Receive

OF - Mike Yastrzemski

Prospect - RHP - Didier Fuentes

Prospect - RHP - Owen Murphy

Prospect - OF - Diego Tornes

Fantasy Impact

Tatis will immediately have a massive impact no matter where he lands. His presence in the Braves lineup would help get them back to being the elite offensive team we saw just a few short years ago.

Dropping him into a strong lineup in a very hitter-friendly ballpark should do wonders for both Tatis and the lineup that surrounds him. We'd expect him to get back up over 30 home runs in Atlanta, a feat he hasn't accomplished since 2021. With that power boost could come his first career 100 RBI season.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Atlanta Braves

Atlanta was left scrambling after letting Marcell Ozuna walk in free agency and having Jurickson Profar fail another PED test that will cost him the entire 2026 season. The Braves need an outfielder, and Tatis would be a huge upgrade.

While this is a big price to pay with three of their top prospects and their starting left fielder, it's worth it for a talented team that wants to find themselves back in the World Series. After underachieving the past few seasons, they need to make a big move to get them back on top of the NL East.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Padres

If the Padres do want to move on from Tatis, this is a nice haul. The owner also seems to be looking to shed salary, and this would accomplish that while also bringing back a ton of young talent.

Finding hitters has not been an issue for San Diego, but acquiring young pitching could give them the long-term stability they need to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. This would be a huge risk, but could come with a great reward.

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