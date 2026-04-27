Freddy Peralta Mock Trade to Rangers Amid Mets Early-Season Collapse

A trade for Freddy Peralta would immediately stand out as a major deadline storyline because of the impact he brings on the mound.

He offers high-end strikeout ability, reliable mid-rotation to top-rotation production, and strong value in fantasy baseball as a consistent K-heavy starter who can anchor rotations in both real-life and fantasy formats.

The Mets have fallen apart early in the season, sitting near the bottom of the standings and dealing with injuries that have disrupted their roster. That kind of start can quickly shift a team into sell mode, especially when moving a controllable arm like Peralta could help reset the organization for the future.

Here’s what it would take for the Rangers to acquire him:

Texas Rangers - New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Rangers Acquire:

SP Freddy Peralta

Mets Acquire:

RHP Caden Scarborough

RHP AJ Russell

RHP Emiliano Teodo

Fantasy Impact

Freddy Peralta (Rangers) is the clear immediate fantasy winner in this deal. In 2026, he’s posted a 3.90 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, and a 1.21 WHIP, and moving to a stronger contending Rangers team mainly improves his win outlook. In fantasy terms, he remains a reliable SP2 with SP1-level strikeout upside, offering steady weekly production built around Ks and solid ratios.

Caden Scarborough (Mets) is the long-term dynasty centerpiece of the return, currently pitching in Single-A after missing 2026 so far due to injury. Despite the low level and lost development time this year, his 2025 breakout (2.45 ERA, 114 strikeouts in 88 innings) still gives him frontline starter upside in fantasy. He’s strictly a keeper/dynasty stash right now, but his ceiling remains that of a potential fantasy ace if he continues progressing.

Caden Scarborough is a Top 100 prospect!



The @Rangers' right-hander enters the list after Samuel Basallo graduates: https://t.co/l6qSUgzbCz pic.twitter.com/AXyPXPJ8D1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 29, 2026

AJ Russell (Mets) is a high-variance fantasy arm with intriguing strikeout ability but limited polish so far. In 2026, he’s logged 11 strikeouts in 7 innings with a 5.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, showing that the stuff plays even if consistency hasn’t arrived yet. His fantasy value depends heavily on whether he develops into a starter or shifts to a high-K bullpen role, making him a deeper dynasty league target rather than a redraft option.

Emiliano Teodo (Mets) is the most MLB-ready fantasy contributor in the short term thanks to his elite strikeout rate. In 2026, he’s posted a 3.38 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 10.2 innings, flashing dominant swing-and-miss stuff in relief appearances. That profile points toward a future high-leverage bullpen role, giving him strong fantasy value in SV+K formats as a potential holds or saves contributor with big strikeout upside.

A really good adjustment for Emiliano Teodo today, as he really leaned into his slider as his main strike pitch. The sinker still has work to do, but I’ll never complain about my reliever striking out the side. Also, that changeup he threw to get his first strikeout? Yeah, I need… https://t.co/gMGJeZ5bIK pic.twitter.com/RsfQcTCFbx — Matthew Harris (@MattHarris) April 6, 2026

Why The Rangers Make The Trade

Apr 24, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Rangers would make this trade because they’re in a win-now position with a proven core and recent championship expectations.

They are 14–14 and second in the AL West, staying right in the middle of a competitive division race. More importantly, this is a team that already won the 2023 World Series, so the front office knows the roster is capable of going all the way when it’s properly strengthened.

With a solid veteran core still intact, the Rangers would view adding Freddy Peralta as a way to raise their playoff ceiling immediately. He brings strikeout ability, playoff-style pitching, and rotation stability—exactly the type of arm that can matter in October.

In short, Texas makes the move because they are already good enough to contend, and trading from their pitching prospect depth (like Caden Scarborough, AJ Russell, and Emiliano Teodo) is a reasonable price to add a proven starter who can help them push for another championship run.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

AJ Russell pitched a pair of scoreless frames for Hickory tonight as he made his 3rd start of the season. The Rangers No. 3 ranked prospect picked up 3 strikeouts while allowing only 1 hit and 0 walks on 28 pitches.



He worked his entire accompaniment of pitches, and I was… https://t.co/9Sg9ZIMPSU pic.twitter.com/G3OBYYILwM — Matthew Harris (@MattHarris) April 19, 2026

The Mets would make this trade because their season has fallen apart. They’re 9–19, last in the NL East, and have been playing poor baseball overall. Injuries to key players like Francisco Lindor and Jorge Polanco have made things worse and taken away any realistic chance of contending.

With the team slipping out of the race, they could shift into sell mode at the deadline, moving veterans like Freddy Peralta while his value is high.

In return, they would target controllable upside arms like Caden Scarborough (currently in Single-A), AJ Russell, and Emiliano Teodo to rebuild their pitching depth and restock the farm system for the future.

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