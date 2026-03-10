A List of More Funny and Unique Fantasy Baseball 2026 Team Names
The fantasy baseball season is gearing up, and it's time for us to work our brains to brainrot and create the most ridiculous yet hilarious team names. The game is a hobby, and it is always good to vie for the funniest team name in your league. There have been many gems in years past, and if we explore the top MLB players in 2026, we discover many more great names. Consider using some of these to fuel a title run.
Team Name
Player Focus
Bryce Bryce Baby
Bryce Harper
Judge Duty
Aaron Judge
Ipp Ipp Shohei
Shohei Ohtani
Cole for Christmas
Gerrit Cole
50 First Bases
Generic
Skubal-Doo
Tarik Skubal
Cease and Desist
Dylan Cease
Vlad Boys
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Weekend at Burnes'
Corbin Burnes
Ketel and Dub
Ketel Marte
Honey I Shrunk Altuve
Jose Altuve
Rutsch Hour
Adley Rutchsman
Witt and Run
Bobby Witt Jr.
Hold On, Taking a Mookie
Mookie Betts
Wheel and Dealing
Zach Wheeler
Elly and the Jets
Elly De Le Cruz
Arraez and Shine
Luis Arraez
Kwan-tum Physics
Steven Kwan
CJ Got Me Falling in Dubs, Again
CJ Abrams
McLean Beef
Nolan McLean
Greene Eggs and Slam
Riley Greene
Naylor Gun
Josh Naylor
Roman's Empire
Roman Anthony
A-Randy-A-Ro-Za-Rena
Randy Arozarena
deGromination
Jacob deGrom
Rice and Bens
Ben Rice
Miller Might
Mason Miller
Cheese Kurtz
Nick Kurtz
The Stowers Punchers
Kyle Stowers
Finding Nimmo
Brandon Nimmo
The Power Rangers
Ranger Suarez
Clean Shota's
Shota Imanaga
Abbott and (Player Name)
Andrew Abbott
Crews Missile
Dylan Crews
Bohm Goes the Dynamite
Alec Bohm
For more fantasy baseball names, click this link for our version number one of team names.
There are many ways that you can go with brainstorming unique team names. We often think of movie references that fit. The list runs endless is that aspect and you may even want to find movies before thinking of a player to relate to it. The brain is a magical weapon of mass-useless information to use here!
I also love to reference funny saying, as that runs endless. There is then comedic jokes, pop-culture references, and so much more. For any fan of any team out there, surely you will pick any player on your team, especially if drafted in fantasy baseball, and stick on a name. It will (hopefully) play with your friends. At the end of the day, this is the 'good old fun' aspect of our year six-month endeavor to win another fantash football championship.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.