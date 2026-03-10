Fantasy Sports

A List of More Funny and Unique Fantasy Baseball 2026 Team Names

When selecting your fantasy baseball team name, you may aspire for funny and unique references to be the best of your league. Here are some great choices.
Aug 24, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; The major league baseball logo is seen on signage near the player's entrance to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The fantasy baseball season is gearing up, and it's time for us to work our brains to brainrot and create the most ridiculous yet hilarious team names. The game is a hobby, and it is always good to vie for the funniest team name in your league. There have been many gems in years past, and if we explore the top MLB players in 2026, we discover many more great names. Consider using some of these to fuel a title run.

Bryce Bryce Baby

Bryce Harper

Judge Duty

Aaron Judge

Ipp Ipp Shohei

Shohei Ohtani

Cole for Christmas

Gerrit Cole

50 First Bases

Generic

Skubal-Doo

Tarik Skubal

Cease and Desist

Dylan Cease

Vlad Boys

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Weekend at Burnes'

Corbin Burnes

Ketel and Dub

Ketel Marte

Honey I Shrunk Altuve

Jose Altuve

Rutsch Hour

Adley Rutchsman

Witt and Run

Bobby Witt Jr.

Hold On, Taking a Mookie

Mookie Betts

Wheel and Dealing

Zach Wheeler

Elly and the Jets

Elly De Le Cruz

Arraez and Shine

Luis Arraez

Kwan-tum Physics

Steven Kwan

CJ Got Me Falling in Dubs, Again

CJ Abrams

McLean Beef

Nolan McLean

Greene Eggs and Slam

Riley Greene

Naylor Gun

Josh Naylor

Roman's Empire

Roman Anthony

A-Randy-A-Ro-Za-Rena

Randy Arozarena

deGromination

Jacob deGrom

Rice and Bens

Ben Rice

Miller Might

Mason Miller

Cheese Kurtz

Nick Kurtz

The Stowers Punchers

Kyle Stowers

Finding Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo

The Power Rangers

Ranger Suarez

Clean Shota's

Shota Imanaga

Abbott and (Player Name)

Andrew Abbott

Crews Missile

Dylan Crews

Bohm Goes the Dynamite

Alec Bohm

For more fantasy baseball names, click this link for our version number one of team names.

There are many ways that you can go with brainstorming unique team names. We often think of movie references that fit. The list runs endless is that aspect and you may even want to find movies before thinking of a player to relate to it. The brain is a magical weapon of mass-useless information to use here!

I also love to reference funny saying, as that runs endless. There is then comedic jokes, pop-culture references, and so much more. For any fan of any team out there, surely you will pick any player on your team, especially if drafted in fantasy baseball, and stick on a name. It will (hopefully) play with your friends. At the end of the day, this is the 'good old fun' aspect of our year six-month endeavor to win another fantash football championship.

