James Wood Trade Value, Fantasy Upside, and a Mock Mariners Blockbuster Deal

A player like James Wood is a rare franchise bat at just 23 years old, with elite raw power, improving plate discipline, and clear star-level upside. He profiles as a long-term middle-of-the-order cornerstone capable of anchoring a lineup for years.

In fantasy terms, he would be even more valuable in a deeper, more complete lineup, where better on-base hitters around him would boost his run production and RBI totals, giving him true top-tier outfielder upside with 30+ home run potential.

Acquiring him would require a massive return built around multiple top prospects and young MLB talent—here’s what it would take for the Mariners to acquire him.

Seattle Mariners- Washington Nationals MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Mariners Get:

OF James Wood

Nationals Get:

RHP Bryce Miller

SS Colt Emerson ( Mariners # 1 Prospect)

OF Lazaro Montes ( Mariners # 4 Prospect)

SS Michael Arroyo ( Mariners # 5 Prospect)

Fantasy Impact

Seattle Mariners get James Wood

Wood’s 2026 production (.244 AVG, 11 HR, .917 OPS in 41 games) instantly makes him a top-tier fantasy asset in Seattle’s lineup. The combination of elite on-base skills, emerging power, and speed gives him 30+ HR / 15+ SB upside with a strong OPS floor, especially playing half his games in a favorable run environment.

In fantasy terms, he becomes a cornerstone outfielder with top-10 overall upside if the power stabilizes.

Washington Nationals get Bryce Miller

Feb 26, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller (50) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Peoria Sports Complex. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Miller’s 2025 regression (5.68 ERA, 1.41 WHIP over 90.1 IP) mixed with his strong career baseline (4.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 364 K in 402 IP) makes him a classic fantasy rebound candidate.

If healthy, he profiles as a mid-rotation starter with strikeout upside (160–180 K pace over a full season), but his injury history pushes him into a volatile SP4/SP5 range rather than an ace.

Nationals get Colt Emerson

Emerson’s 2026 AAA line (.254 AVG, 6 HR, .813 OPS) suggests a developing fantasy shortstop with strong on-base skills and growing gap power. In dynasty formats, he projects as a high-floor option with potential for 15–20 HR seasons if the bat speed and contact gains continue.

Nationals get Lazaro Montes



Montes’ Double-A production (.227 AVG, 7 HR, .834 OPS) screams fantasy boom-or-bust slugger. The low average paired with strong OPS signals elite raw power and patience, giving him middle-of-the-order upside (30+ HR potential), but with high risk for low batting average and streaky production.

Last night: Lazaro Montes clubs 3 homers and tallies 8 RBIs

Today: He leaves the yard in his first at-bat



MLB's No. 37 prospect (@Mariners) has homered six times in his past six games for the Double-A @ARTravs. pic.twitter.com/lAMZMP3Tk0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 3, 2026

Nationals get Michael Arroyo

Arroyo’s 2026 Double-A struggles (.254 AVG, .689 OPS, 3 HR) make him a deeper dynasty stash rather than a redraft asset. He’s more of a speculative utility bat with limited immediate fantasy value unless he unlocks more power or plate discipline, making him the lowest-impact piece in the deal.

Why The Nationals Make The Trade

MLB No. 7 prospect Colt Emerson rockets his 3rd HR in his past 7 games at Triple-A 🚀@Mariners | @MsPlayerDev | @RainiersLand pic.twitter.com/3d1ubWJszI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 1, 2026

The Nationals would only consider trading James Wood because of timing and team context, not talent concerns. Wood is having a breakout 2026 season, hitting .244 with 11 home runs and a .917 OPS in 41 games, marking a true career year at age 23 and boosting his value as a potential franchise cornerstone.

However, Washington sits 4th in the NL East at 19–22 and is not in true contention, making a short-term push unlikely. In that situation, the front office could view Wood as a “sell-high” asset whose value may never be greater than it is during this breakout stretch.

Instead of holding him, the Nationals convert his value into a long-term package headlined by Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Bryce Miller, and Michael Arroyo. The return shifts the team from one superstar trajectory to multiple controllable pieces with upside.

Why The Mariners Make The Trade

May 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) on the field against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Mariners would make this trade because their competitive window is open now, and they need a true impact bat to push from playoff hopefuls to legitimate contenders. At 20–22, they are underperforming, but the roster core is already built to win, especially with strong pitching and an established young nucleus.

Adding James Wood gives them exactly what they’re missing: a middle-of-the-order star with elite power and on-base ability. His 2026 breakout (.244 AVG, 11 HR, .917 OPS in 41 games) suggests an immediate offensive upgrade who can transform the lineup.

Rather than waiting on prospects like Colt Emerson or Lazaro Montes, Seattle converts depth into a proven impact bat aligned with their win-now timeline. Even with the cost of young talent and a pitcher like Bryce Miller, the Mariners see it as a move that significantly raises their playoff odds right now.

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