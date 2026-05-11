Luis Arraez Mock Trade to Orioles: Contact Bat Upgrade, Giants Sell-Off & Fantasy Baseball Impact Breakdown

A mock trade involving Luis Arraez highlights his value as an elite contact hitter who consistently gets on base, limits strikeouts, and immediately stabilizes an offense despite limited power. That skill set makes him especially useful to contending teams dealing with injuries or looking for lineup consistency, while his short-term contract also makes him a logical trade candidate.

If the San Francisco Giants fall out of contention, Arraez becomes a prime deadline chip due to his high-floor offensive profile and expiring deal.

Here’s what it would take for the Orioles to acquire him:

Baltimore Orioles- San Francisco Giants MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Orioles Get:

INF Luis Arraez

Giants Get:

LHP Joseph Dzierwa

INF Aron Estrada

RHP Patrick Reilly

Fantasy Impact

Luis Arraez → Orioles

Arraez is hitting .310 with a .728 OPS, 0 home runs, and 14 RBIs in 37 games in 2026.

In fantasy terms, his move to Baltimore slightly improves his run-scoring environment thanks to a deeper lineup, but his core profile stays the same: an elite batting-average and on-base specialist with a very high floor but limited power production. He remains most valuable in points and AVG/OBP formats rather than traditional 5x5 leagues.

Joseph Dzierwa → Giants

Dzierwa has posted a 4–1 record, 2.02 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts in 35.2 innings over 7 games in High-A in 2026.

From a fantasy perspective, this is a strong breakout performance at a lower minor league level, driven by elite run prevention and swing-and-miss ability. He profiles as a high-upside dynasty stash, but because he is still in High-A, he remains multiple development steps away from MLB fantasy relevance despite the impressive underlying numbers.

Have a pro debut Joseph Dzierwa!



6.0 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 9 K



The @Orioles' No. 12 prospect -- drafted in the second round in 2025 -- racks up 17 whiffs in his first start for the High-A @FrederickKeys. pic.twitter.com/BS7eH8lDJM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 4, 2026

Aron Estrada → Giants

Estrada is hitting .231 with 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, and a .620 OPS over 104 at-bats in Double-A in 2026.

Fantasy-wise, the move to Double-A shows progression, but the production has not yet caught up to the level jump. The contact struggles limit his short-term value, and while his positional versatility (2B/OF) gives him long-term intrigue, he remains a deep dynasty stash rather than a redraft option.

Patrick Reilly → Giants

Reilly posted a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 8 strikeouts over 9.2 innings in 2025 at Double-A, but in 2026, he is currently on the injured list, which halts his development and delays any MLB trajectory.

Even with clear strikeout potential, the combination of limited track record and current injury status makes him strictly a long-term dynasty lottery ticket. His fantasy value depends entirely on returning healthy and eventually earning a consistent role, likely years away from meaningful impact.

Up to #49 on our Top 50 countdown:



RHP Patrick Reilly- After missing 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, Reilly should be back mid-season in what will be his Rule 5 yearhttps://t.co/x2vDEKAVpG pic.twitter.com/qT8hbJWgZ9 — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@TheVergePod) January 6, 2026

Why The Orioles Make The Trade

May 4, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) is dunked with powerade after the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles are sitting at 18–23, but still in the playoff mix, and after an aggressive offseason that included signing Pete Alonso, they remain committed to competing now rather than retooling.

With both Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg dealing with injuries, Baltimore has a clear infield gap that is impacting lineup stability and offensive consistency. Acquiring Luis Arraez gives them an immediate fix: an elite contact hitter who can stabilize the offense and keep them afloat in a tight race.

Overall, it’s a win-now move where the Orioles use prospect depth to patch a short-term need and stay aggressive while their roster gets healthy.

Why The Giants Make The Trade

Prospect of the Day #5: Aron Estrada, IF, BAL



Estrada is one of the toolsiest prospects in MiLB, and proved how high his ceiling can be in '25, slashing .288/.366/.447 (135 wRC+).



Regardless of where he plays on the field, he could very well be an impact player this year! pic.twitter.com/HCS7sx0D9U — Diego Garcia (@StatNerd_Base) March 31, 2026

The San Francisco Giants are sitting at 16–24 and are likely out of realistic playoff contention, which fundamentally shifts their approach from competing to asset management.

In that context, they would look to capitalize on Luis Arraez’s remaining trade value rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

With Arraez being a rental contact hitter whose value is highest for contending teams, this becomes a classic sell-high opportunity—turning a short-term offensive asset into multiple controllable prospects that can support a longer-term retooling of the roster.

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