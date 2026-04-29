Javy Baez Injury Update: Who Takes His Place In The Tigers Lineup?

Detroit Tigers outfielder Javy Baez suffered a scary injury on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves, which forced him to be carted off the field after he was unable to put weight on what looked to be either an ankle or foot injury.

The injury took place after what looked to be a routine ground ball to Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubon. Dubon's throw sailed on him a bit, forcing first baseman Matt Olson to jump for it, and he came down in an awkward spot where it didn't seem clear if he was going for the tag or if he'd be able to step on the base. This led to Baez sliding awkwardly into first and immediately being in clear pain.

Javy Baez left the game on a cart after this slide into first base pic.twitter.com/hEFcZX3MVP — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 29, 2026

Baez is set to undergo both X-rays and an MRI today, both of which he may have already undergone, but we are still waiting for a definitive update. While we hope for the best with this injury, it looked clear that he is set to miss at least some time. We expect to know more about the extent of the injury at some point today. The announcers on TBS believed it was an ankle injury, but it is still possible that the injury he suffered was to his foot or even his knee. We will be sure to keep you updated on this injury as more information becomes available.

Fantasy Impact

OF Wenceel Perez, Detroit Tigers

Once Baez, who was playing center field, exited the game, Perez entered the lineup and played right field. Matt Vierling shifted from right field to center field. As of now, we anticipate Perez entering the starting lineup for the time being.

With just 43 at-bats so far this season, he is batting just .116 with two home runs and three RBIs. All of his numbers are low right now, but we have a very limited sample size. Over the course of his career, which started in 2024, he has batted .236, slugged .397, with a .693 OPS.

Last season, with 344 at-bats, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 43 RBIs. We'd expect his numbers to balance out closer to his averages than what we've seen so far this season if he gets an extended run as a starting outfielder. We wouldn't be seeking him out as a fantasy option, but he could be worth monitoring just in case he gets hot.

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