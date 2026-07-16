Joe Ryan Top Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots: A Trade To The Braves Could Be Bad News For Another Key Starter

The MLB All-Star Game is now behind us, and it's time for the final stretch of the regular season. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming up on August 3, there are sure to be some difference-making stars on the move. One of those stars is Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

If the Twins fall far enough back to become sellers at the deadline, Ryan being traded could have a massive impact on both the MLB playoff race and fantasy baseball. Currently, the Twins are sitting three games back in the AL Central behind both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians and are tied for the final American League Wild Card spot.

The next few weeks will likely determine whether they look to make a playoff run or trade stars like Ryan, who are on an expiring contract. If they do decide to trade him at the deadline, these are the top landing spots for Ryan and their fantasy baseball impact.

Top Landing Spots For Joe Ryan

Atlanta Braves

The Braves are still clinging on to first place in the NL East, but they are in dire need of starting pitching help. While Ryan has just a 6-5 record, he also boasts a 2.85 ERA with an impressive WHIP of 1.05 and 128 strikeouts in 110.1 innings pitched. He would be a huge boost for the Braves' battered starting rotation.

We wouldn't expect Ryan's fantasy value to change a ton, but he should get a slight boost. The Twins offense is actually right on par, if not better than, the Braves; it's been their pitching that has been the issue. The run support just hasn't always been there for Ryan for whatever reason.

However, where he could get a boost is actually after he leaves the game. Atlanta has a great bullpen that could help preserve more wins for the righty starter. If he were to land in Atlanta, either Grant Holmes or Bryce Elder would likely be pushed to the bullpen, drastically altering their fantasy value.

Philadelphia Phillies

If the Braves don't go after Ryan, their division rivals could. Philly needs to load up to not only catch the Braves, but also attempt to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in October. This landing spot probably wouldn't be as positive for Ryan. The Phillies have scored just 424 runs this season, compared to 471 by the Twins, and that ballpark in Philly could lead to Ryan allowing more home runs in those righty-lefty matchups.

Tampa Bay Rays

He could land back with the team that drafted him. The Rays are in need of another starter if they are going to make a serious playoff run. A high-end righty like Ryan could be enough to get them through the AL Playoffs.

They are currently three games ahead of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East, but the Yankees should make a strong push as they get healthy. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon look to be on their way back, and Aaron Judge is expected to return at some point in the back half of the season. This is another landing spot where he would see his offense take a step back. We don't love Tampa for his fantasy value.

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