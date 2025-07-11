MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Arizona Diamondbacks Deal Josh Naylor to Mariners
First baseman Josh Naylor may not be heading back to the All-Star Game this summer. But that doesn't mean he isn't worthy of a nomination and isn't a very intriguing trade chip if available on the market.
ESPN's Jeff Passan proposed the possibility of Naylor being available. On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan urged the Seattle Mariners to push to acquire Naylor.
"Though the Mariners are managing with Donovan Solano and Luke Raley at first base, upgrading to Naylor would transform Seattle's lineup for the better," Passan wrote. "Whether it's slotting him behind J.P. Crawford to ensure Cal Raleigh comes to the plate with more baserunners, or sticking him in between Raleigh and Randy Arozarena to do the cleaning up himself, Naylor is a high-average, low-strikeout slugger whose quality at-bats would help transform a solid Seattle lineup into something more."
Even though Naylor is set to be an unrestricted free agent this winter, the Arizona Diamondbacks are not guaranteed to trade the first baseman. Arizona sits at 46-48 entering play on July 11, which puts the team on the fringe of National League wild card contention.
If the Diamondbacks make a push over the next couple weeks, they could be buyers.
But should they sell, the Mariners could buy Naylor and another Arizona infielder. Let's explore the potential of that happening.
Arizona Diamondbacks-Seattle Mariners Mock Trade
Arizona Diamondbacks receive Mariners No. 9 prospect and right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, No. 13 Mariners prospect and right-handed pitcher Michael Morales and No. 14 Mariners prospect and left-hander Brandyn Garcia.
Seattle Mariners receive first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
I first publicized this mock trade on Thursday after Passan suggested Seattle as a destination for both Naylor and Suárez.
The Mariners have more hitters than pitchers on their top 10 prospect list this summer. But Seattle is pretty loaded in the rotation at the MLB level.
If the Diamondbacks are willing to accept 2-3 pitching prospects in the No. 9-15 range in the Mariners organization, then they could improve their pitching future by shipping the corner infielders to Seattle.
The Mariners would be buying high on Naylor, who is having another strong offensive season. But Seattle shouldn't care that much about that because of the possibility he helps the team finally get over the hump in the AL West.
If Naylor heads to Seattle with Suárez, then the Mariners could turn into a legit American League contender.
In 84 games this season, Naylor is slashing .294/.361/.462 with 11 home runs, 58 RBI, and 44 runs in 356 plate appearances. He's not going to repeat his career-high 31 homers from last season, but Naylor has already reached a career-best 11 steals.
Naylor has the potential for a 20/20 season regardless of who he finishes with this season. He could push for a career high in OPS as well, which is .842 from the 2023 season.
In Seattle, especially if he comes over with Suárez, Naylor could continue to rack up RBI and runs as well. As it stands now, he's on pace to be close to the career highs he set in those categories -- 108 RBI and 84 runs -- last season as well.