Jurickson Profar Suspended 80 Games: Fantasy Baseball Impact
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended 80 games after violating the league’s PED policy. This positive test perhaps explains his 2024 power surge that resulted in a career-high 24 home runs last year. The 32-year-old additionally hit .280 with 85 RBIs, 94 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, and an .839 OPS.
Profar leveraged his standout campaign with the San Diego Padres into a lucrative three-year, $42 million contract with the Atlanta Braves. However, just four games into the 2025 season, he was handed the suspension, delivering a significant setback to Atlanta’s lineup. The Braves were already managing without former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., who remains sidelined until at least May as he rehabs from a 2024 ACL tear.
In response to Profar’s absence, the team bolstered its outfield depth by acquiring Stuart Fairchild from the Reds. With Profar unavailable for the long haul, expect Bryan De La Cruz to take on the bulk of the responsibilities in left field.
Unless your league offers an extra roster spot for players serving suspensions, fantasy baseball managers can safely drop Profar as he won’t be able to return until just before the All-Star break. Although he just barely finished outside the top 10 outfielders in 2024 (OF12), nobody was expecting a repeat performance in 2025. And now that he’ll be monitored much more closely for PED use, we could see a significant decline in production from the veteran once he returns to the lineup.
