2025 Fantasy Baseball: Waiver Wire Week 1
For my Fantasy On SI waiver wire, I’ll be using a 12-team NFBC Online Championship League as my baseline. There are many different formats of fantasy baseball, so this information should be ahead of the curve in smaller leagues on ESPN, Yahoo, and CBS. The goal is to identify trending players and stay in tune with the starting pitching matchups each week. All bullpen work will be done in different articles before Sunday.
Waiver Wire Options Week 1
Catchers
After hitting two home runs in his first start in 2025, Heim will be a highly sought-after catching option in the leagues that he slipped through the cracks. He posted difference-maker RBIs (95) in 2023 while having a double-digit floor in home runs over the last four seasons.
Jansen battled a rib issue in spring training, which led to a decline in interest in him in some fantasy leagues by late March. He has a massive fly-ball swing path, which invites 20+ home runs if given 450 at-bats— a plateau he never reached with the Blue Jays.
Two early games by the Cubs in Japan led to Amaya drawing cheat stat attention in the high-stakes market. He already has six RBIs over his first two games, highlighted by three doubles over eight at-bats. His ceiling over his first two years with Chicago makes him a borderline C2 in shallow formats, so Amaya could be a trap this week in the free-agent pool unless his power improves.
Fermin is a bridge player, offering stability at the catcher position while providing some help in batting average and sneaky power.
First Base
Home runs were an afterthought for many drafters this season, as they chose to start pitching, balance players, and closers over them in the premium parts of drafts. As a result, home runs will be a focus for many teams in the free-agent market.
Rice showed power in spring training, hitting five home runs and driving in 10 RBIs over 62 at-bats, which led to him being drafted within the first 300 picks in many drafts in late March. Over the past two seasons, between AA and AAA, he hit .295 over 485 at-bats with 95 runs, 40 home runs, 107 RBI, and 17 steals. He played 62 games at catcher in the minors over this span, where his bat could be a massive edge if he qualifies in 2025. Rice is a player to target and watch on the waiver wire in all formats.
Over the last two seasons, Candelario hit 42 home runs over 932 at-bats, but he did bring batting average risk (.239). The Reds should have him in their lineup on most days, making a viable corner infield option in 12-team leagues.
Second Base
The Reds gave Lux at-bats in the cleanup spot over their first two games, but he lacks the power to hold the job long-term. His bat flashed in spring training (.300/7/2/7/3 over 40 at-bats). Without more power or speed, Lux will be a liability over the long haul in shallow formats.
Lopez only hit 21 home runs over his first 2,007 at-bats in the minors, but he did offer more speed (90-for-128). He smashed two home runs with seven RBIs over 48 at-bats this spring, making him a deep flier at second base.
Fantasy drafters began to add Hamilton to more rosters when Kristian Campbell struggled in spring training and was not trending toward making the Red Sox' opening-day roster. I expect him to be released more than picked up this week in shallow leagues.
Third Base
I’m heavily invested in Miguel Vargas in all formats this year. The White Sox gave him at-bats in the lead-off spot over the first two games. He played well in spring training (.341/9/2/6 over 44 at-bats) while taking more walks (7) than strikeouts (5). His major league counting stats (63/13/58/7) over 513 at-bats are respectable when considering his weakness in batting average (.177), even with a slightly better-than-league-average approach. I’m rostering him in every league.
The injury to Jeff McNeil in spring training created an opportunity for Baty to start at second base. His bat did the talking in March (18-for-51 with 14 runs, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and one steal) while taking eight walks with six strikeouts. His minor-league resume paints a better picture, and Baty would offer more fantasy value at second base once he qualifies. He has 26 career home runs over 356 at-bats at AAA, so keep an open mind.
Shortstop
The cupboard looks bare at the shortstop position in Week 1 in this 12-team league, forcing fantasy managers to be creative with the lineup if they have a weakness at the position.
Clement played well in spring training (.395/8/2/9/1 over 43 at-bats), but he doesn’t have enough to his bat to be a starting option in shallow leagues.
An injury Zack Gelof before the start of the season opened up playing time for Muncy. His bat showed promise last year at AAA over 173 at-bats (.277 with 28 runs, eight home runs, 33 RBIs, and four steals). At best, he is a bridge player to cover a short-term injury.
Outfield
Marsh is the top free-agent outfield option, indefinable by his ownership (78.0) in the high-stakes market. He brings a swing-and-miss approach and platoon skill set, making him a challenging start in shallow formats. In spring training, Marsh took 15 walks with nine whiffs, suggesting potential growth this year.
The Twins will give Larnach a middle-of-the-order opportunity when in the starting lineup. He has 20+ home run upside if Minnesota gives him 500 at-bats (Larnach has never had more than 355 in the majors). His swing was on track in spring training (.314/5/3/8 over 51 at-bats).
DeLuca offers the highest balance skill set in the free agent pool in the outfield. He’ll hit lower in the Rays’ lineup until his bat starts to heat up. Unfortunately, DeLuca struggled in March (.190 over 42 at-bats with five runs, one RBI, and one steal), pushing him off the radar of many fantasy managers this week.
I like the direction of Smith’s bat, but the Diamondbacks will sit him on most days vs. left-handed pitching. His platoon role makes more sense in deeper formats when facing a right-handed favoring schedule. He started the year with three hits over six at-bats with two runs and an RBI.
Starting Pitching
Leiter was a big mover late in the fantasy draft season once he had a clear path to a starting job due to the injuries to Jon Gray and Cody Bradford. He was up and down in spring training, highlighted by his walk rate (4.4) and WHIP (1.548). Leiter has a talented arm, but he needs more time to develop before becoming a trusted starting option.
This March, Smith-Shawver showed an uptick in his strikeout rate (11.3) and command (2.8 walks per nine). Despite his success, batters had 19 hits over 16.0 innings. His window to start will only last until Spencer Strider returns unless Grant Holmes trips up.
Canning comes into this year with a career 4.78 ERA and 1.333 WHIP. He piqued the eyes of the fantasy market with an excellent spring training (1.88 ERA, 1.116 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts over 14.1 innings). Canning should be added in all formats. He allowed two runs and six baserunners over 5.2 innings with four strikeouts in his 2025 debut with the Mets.
The fantasy market showed increased interest in Povich after Grayson Rodriguez landed on the injured list. He has high-upside strikeouts, but walks have been an issue at the upper levels of the minors. Povich pitched well in March (five runs, 13 baserunners, and one home run over 14.2 innings with 15 strikeouts). He has double starts against Boston and at Kansas City next week.
