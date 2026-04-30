Ketel Marte Mock Trade Breakdown: Rays Fit, Prospect Cost, and Fantasy Baseball Impact

A mock trade for Ketel Marte centers on a high-impact bat who brings switch-hitting ability, on-base skills, and middle-of-the-order production to any contender. He’s one of the more valuable infield hitters in the game, but any move comes with a key obstacle: Marte has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve any deal before it could happen.

From a fantasy standpoint, a trade like this could also matter, as a new lineup and environment could help stabilize his production and make him a buy-low breakout candidate in redraft leagues.

Here’s what it would take for the Rays to acquire him:

Tampa Bay Rays - Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Rays Acquire:

2B Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Acquire:

SS Carson Williams

OF Brody Hopkins

OF/1B Tre' Morgan

Fantasy Impact

Ketel Marte (to Rays)

Marte becomes a buy-low fantasy target in Tampa Bay after a slow start (.239 AVG, .693 OPS). Even with modest production so far, his track record points to rebound potential into a .270 hitter with 15–20 HR and strong run totals. The Rays’ lineup context boosts his value, keeping him relevant as a top-tier 2B/MI option if he normalizes.

Carson Williams (to Diamondbacks)

Carson Williams smoked a 408 FT, 111.4 MPH EV HR.



His Max EV last year was 111.7 MPH, making this one of the hardest hit BBE’s he's had in Triple-A.



He entered today with a 105.1 MPH 90th% EV (@ProspectSavant) while chasing less offerings. pic.twitter.com/jkfwAQry0L — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) April 28, 2026

Williams is a dynasty stash only. He showed strong AAA production (.269 AVG, .815 OPS, 4 HR) but struggled badly in MLB (.130 AVG, .341 OPS). The power upside is real, but the contact issues are holding him back. In Arizona, he’s still a long-term high-upside shortstop, not a redraft option.

Brody Hopkins (to Diamondbacks)

Hopkins offers strikeout upside with shaky results. His 30 Ks in 27.2 innings (~9.8 K/9) show swing-and-miss ability, but a 4.88 ERA and 1.663 WHIP highlight command problems. He’s a deep dynasty pitching stash who could become fantasy relevant if his control improves.

Tre Morgan (to Diamondbacks)

Tre’ Morgan GOES YARD in his first at-bat of today’s game for Durham 🚀#TBRays pic.twitter.com/CB6GLjg2FC — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 29, 2026

Morgan currently has minimal fantasy impact, hitting just .217 with a .641 OPS and little counting stat production. His profile is contact and defense-based rather than power-driven, making him a deep-league or NL-only bench piece unless his bat develops further.

Why The Rays Make The Trade

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Chase Field. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Rays, at 18–12, could reasonably see themselves as early contenders, which opens the door to more aggressive moves than usual. In that context, Ketel Marte becomes attractive because he’s not just a rental; he’s under a long-term contract and would provide both immediate offensive help and future stability.

Marte would strengthen the Rays’ lineup right away with a proven switch-hitting bat, while also fitting their long-term plans as a controllable impact player. Even though the cost would be steep, likely including prospects like Carson Williams, Brody Hopkins, and Tre Morgan, the Rays could justify it if they believe this roster can realistically compete deep into the season.

Why The Diamondbacks Make The Trade

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) stands in the on deck circle before the game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks, sitting at 16–13 and in the playoff mix, would have a more nuanced reason to consider this deal. While trading Ketel Marte during a competitive season is difficult, he has also been in trade rumors for a while, suggesting the team has at least entertained the idea if the return is strong enough.

A move like this could help balance both timelines. Even while staying competitive, Arizona would be adding cost-controlled talent like Carson Williams, Brody Hopkins, and Tre Morgan, giving them upside across multiple positions for the future. Williams offers a potential everyday infielder, Hopkins brings pitching upside, and Morgan adds depth and defensive value.

Overall, the Diamondbacks could justify the deal as a way to stay competitive now while strengthening their long-term core, especially if they believe Marte’s trade value is high enough to maximize the return.

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